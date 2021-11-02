After nearly two years, Minnetonka Theatre is excited to welcome audiences back to the auditorium this fall, kicking off its 2021-2022 season with Broadway’s all-time longest-running American musical “Chicago.”
To celebrate the return and welcome audiences back to the theater, Director Trent Boyum wanted to present a show that was pure joy.
“And ‘Chicago’ is one of those shows that the audience will know every tune. They love the songs, they love the characters, and the show is about joy and fun and all that jazz,” Boyum said, referring to one of the show’s most popular tunes.
During the pandemic, Minnetonka Theatre adapted by scheduling outdoor performances in the high school parking lot and Minnetonka Amphitheater.
While last year’s winter production was done in the theater, it was live-streamed without a live audience.
“We took lemons and made lemonade, but it’s not the same,” he said.
And after all of that adaptation, this will be the first one with a live orchestra, full crew, and a live audience.
“It’s the whole shebang ... so it really is a big celebration to be back,” Boyum said. “And if you think about it, America was just coming out of the 1918 pandemic,” providing a cause for celebration that also led to women wearing shorter skirts, going to speakeasies, and dancing to jazz music like in the show.
“It just feels like a celebration for us after all this time to welcome our audiences back, to welcome people back to Minnetonka Theater,” he said.
Another reason for choosing this particular show was the great group of female actors currently in the department.
“So much so that we’re concluding the season with ‘Mamma Mia,’ which also has a lot of roles for women,” he said. “So, it’s kind of the ‘year of the woman’ here.”
“Chicago” is based on a true story from the 1920s in which two women, Roxie and Velma, serving time at the Cook County Jail for killing their lovers, went on to have great fame in vaudeville.
The show portrays how they “vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces” in search of fame, fortune, and acquittal.
One of the characters Mary Sunshine is the reporter telling these women’s stories, who portrays the actual playwright, Maureen Watkins.
During the 1920s, “stakes in jail became higher” as women could then be sentenced to death for their crimes, Boyum explained.
“But, just like in our play, it depicts these two women who ... parlay their notoriety into fame in vaudeville,” he said.
The two co-stars for the show are freshman Lillian Hochman and senior Marin Busselberg, who will be performing their respective roles as Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly.
This is Hochman’s first adult role, having performed younger roles like “Annie” and “Matilda.”
Now, she gets to play a villain and is “having so much fun with the character,” she said of Roxie.
“When you’re playing a villain, you try to find the good in someone or the character. And that’s been a lot of fun,” Hochman said. “It’s trying to make her look like just this little angel.”
This is Busselberg’s first time being in a full production that includes a live orchestra and a full set, having performed last year’s spring musical outdoors, which presented its own challenges and distractions, she said.
“Chicago is a great way to come back to the theater,” Busselberg said. “It’s exciting. It’s crazy. ... It’s a lot of fun to watch and to be in.”
One of the challenges with this show has been all the choreography and the energy that is needed to dance throughout the two-hour show.
“Keeping that stamina and being able to perform the entire thing with your full energy takes a lot out of you,” she said.
Hochman agreed. “It’s a very draining show.”
With memorable songs performed throughout including “All That Jazz,” “Razzle Dazzle,” and “Mr. Cellophane,” “Chicago” is full of show-stopping jazz numbers, Boyum said.
This rendition has also been modernized as they’ve added some new bits and fun ideas, Boyum said, noting it’s also the high school version is the same story, but with softened language.
