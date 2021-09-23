Audiences will find several Broadway favorites in the lineup for Minnetonka Theatre’s 2021-22 season.
The Minnetonka High School theatre program will begin the season with Broadway’s longest-running American musical, “Chicago.” The universal tale of fame and fortune, which won six Tony Awards and the Academy Award for best picture, can be seen Nov. 6-21 on the Minnetonka Theatre main stage.
The family musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” a story of jealousy, forgiveness and hope, will come to life Dec. 4-19 on the main stage.
Next up, the Minnesota State One Act Competition event is scheduled for Jan. 28 with Minnetonka Theatre presenting Annie Baker’s play “Circle Mirror Transformation.” The story follows the lives of a handful of small-town Vermont residents who gather each week for an acting class taught at the local community center. Hearts are quietly torn apart and tiny wars of epic proportions are waged and won.
“Clue,” which tells the tale of a very unusual dinner party with murder and blackmail on the menu, will be presented Feb. 18-27 in the studio theatre.
In spring 2022, Minnetonka Theatre will be bringing the mega-hit Broadway musical “Mamma Mia” to the main stage April 30 through May 15.
The productions will be performed at the Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7, Minnetonka.
For more information about the upcoming season, and to purchase tickets, visit minnetonkatheatre.com or call 952-401-5898.
