Several actors with Minnetonka Theatre were recently recognized with Spotlight Awards from Hennepin Theatre Trust.
Minnetonka High School senior Zachary Sullivan was named a top actor in the state by being chosen to represent Minnesota at the National High School Musical Theater Awards (The Jimmy Awards) on Broadway in New York City.
Sullivan will participate in a theatre intensive, including coaching and rehearsals with Broadway professionals and agents, to prepare him for the Broadway talent showcase, which will be presented Thursday, July 15, by the Broadway League Foundation.
Sullivan plans to pursue a bachelor of fine arts degree in musical theatre next fall at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
In addition, the Hennepin Theatre Trust announced the 2020-21 Spotlight Education Triple Threat Awards, and two Minnetonka Theatre seniors, Dominic Bradburn (technical theatre/stage management) and Nate Turcotte (acting), were recognized as two of the best high school theatre artists in Minnesota.
Bradburn and Turcotte won an all-expense paid trip to New York to attend Broadway shows, meet with industry professionals and participate in workshops to hone their skills.
Both students plan to continue their theatre training at the collegiate level in the fall. Bradburn will pursue stage management at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; and Turcotte will attend the University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theatre BFA Actor Training Program.
