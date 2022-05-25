The Three Rivers Park District is hoping to attract groups it considers underrepresented to its regional trails, including two that pass through Minnetonka.
After a request from the West Metro regional park system, the Minnetonka City Council voted unanimously May 9 to approve a resolution of support for the Three Rivers Park District Nine Regional Trails Master Plan.
The plan focuses on the park district’s strategies to conduct outreach and engagement focusing on equity. The plan also describes trail improvements, including better wayfinding, more rest stops and safety updates, including Americans with Disabilities Act changes. The plan also calls for better drainage for trails, more benches and more trash containers.
The Lake Minnetonka LRT Regional Trail and the Minnesota River Bluffs LRT Regional Trail both pass through Minnetonka. The only pavement change planned in the city would involve converting the Minnesota River Bluffs LRT Regional Trail from gravel to asphalt between Shady Oak Road and the border of Hopkins.
Matthew Kumka, Minnetonka’s park and trail project manager, called the trail improvements planned within Minnetonka “fairly innocuous,” with safety upgrades, crossing enhancements, a few rest stops and minor drainage improvements.
“Overall, the master plan tackles some pretty significant trail changes, just not in the city of Minnetonka,” Kumka said during a report to the City Council.
Most trail users in Minnetonka use the trails for recreation and live within 3 miles, the master plan document found. The park district anticipates that trail use will increase by about 22% from the 2010 level of about 164,000 visits in the area to about 201,000 projected visits in 2040.
On the Lake Minnetonka LRT Regional Trail, the planning document found that the trail is primarily visited by users ages 35 to 74. The park district said that younger individuals, and those 75 and older, are underrepresented.
With reguard to ethnicity, a park district chart states white users are overrepresented while Black users are underrepresented. It states American Indian, Asian and Hispanic users are on target. The chart says that users with annual household income of more than $75,000 are overrepresented while users with lower income are underrepresented.
The master plan includes a number of “commitment focus” areas to address equity. They include funding that “directly improves access, comfort, and a sense of inclusion to new users and underrepresented community groups,” such as wayfinding, benches, trail connections and safety improvements, as well as funding to evaluate and improve trail-crossing safety.
The plan calls for the park district to identify trail connections near places like schools and commercial areas that “help reach and serve underrepresented community groups” and to consider signs in languages in other than English. Trails should be accessible to people with disabilities, 10-feet wide, paved and multi-directional when possible and appropriate, according to the plan. They should incorporate natural surroundings and landscapes where wanted and feasible. Future trail reroutes should be considered that “eliminate safety concerns, improve directness, better support local planning efforts, better connect to users (especially underrepresented community groups), and strengthen the integration of the trail within the broader community,” the plan says.
Trail programs could include direction on how to bike and bicycle maintenance for nonusers and underrepresented groups. The park district should also support local safe routes to school, the document adds.
When considering representation, Wiersum said planners should consider the demographics of people who live near the trails.
“I think we want to hold ourselves to a high standard, and I believe that,” Wiersum said. “On the other hand, we also want it to be a reasonable standard.”
In response, Kumka alluded to the city’s plans for trail connections.
“The trail improvement plan and what the city has been doing and investing in safe streets will only, hopefully, widen that circle and create safer usage and more accessible access to the regional trail overall, if we were to make those connections,” Kumka said.
Councilmember Brian Kirk inquired about the impact of light rail on area trails, particularly those that have been closed in other cities along the Green Line Extension.
“It’s really a shame pushing people out to Excelsior Boulevard because they’ve got to navigate the Shady Oak Road/Excelsior Boulevard intersection first and eventually end up needing to navigate the same problem in Hopkins to rejoin the trail,” Kirk said of one segment.
The Metropolitan Council’s project website, swlrt.org, provides a few updates for the opening of trail connections.
The Minnesota River Bluffs LRT Regional Trail between 11th Avenue and Fifth Avenue in Hopkins is scheduled to reopen this summer, it says. The same trail between Shady Oak Road and 11th Avenue in Hopkins is expected to reopen sometime next year.
The South Cedar Lake LRT Trail in Hopkins and St. Louis Park remains closed, with the Met Council considering opening segments in 2024. Farther east, in Minneapolis, the Kenilworth Trail, North Cedar Lake Trail east of Van White Memorial Boulevard and the Luce Line Regional Trail bridge at Bryn Mawr Meadows Park are all scheduled to remain closed until 2025.
