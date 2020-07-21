Recent Minnetonka High School graduate Adynn Stedillie was among 55 students from around the state invited to this year’s Minnesota Youth Institute.
The educational program, which was online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was hosted by the University of Minnesota’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences.
The institute is a program of the World Food Prize Foundation, which was created in 1986 by Norman Borlaug, a University of Minnesota alum who in 1970 was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Borlaug’s work in developing new varieties of wheat starting in the 1940s spawned the “Green Revolution,” and is credited with saving at least a billion lives.
For her participation in Minnesota Youth Institute, Stedillie and the other students are recognized as Borlaug Scholars and are now eligible for scholarships, internships and other professional opportunities. They will also receive a $1,000 scholarship to the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
To participate in Minnesota Youth Institute, students each researched and wrote a paper on a global challenge affecting food security. They were asked to choose a developing country, research a typical family in that country, select a topic and analyze its impact on food security. From there, they explored and proposed solutions to present and discuss at roundtable discussions, allowing them to reflect on their role in addressing challenges related to agriculture, policy, science, industry and hunger relief efforts around the world.
For the May 18 virtual event, Stedillie presented to a roundtable of experts her research paper on the water crisis in Cambodia.
“In rural areas, there are no water sanitation facilities and not enough clean water to go around,” Stedillie said. “And that ties into no clean water to use for agriculture and the problems that causes.”
She specifically honed in on the lack of water cleanliness in rural Cambodia and the negative effects it has on agriculture and food security in the country.
Stedillie said her paper also explored potential solutions to the water crisis.
“The overarching theme was to take inspiration and guidance from local communities individually to see what could have an impact,” she said.
One of those ideas was a project that Vietnam has been carrying out in rural areas.
In 2008, Vietnam issued regulations to all urban water companies to implement water safety plans, which was a recommendation under guidelines from the World Health Organization. By the end of 2012, it became mandatory for all of Vietnam’s water suppliers to implement water safety plans that eliminate contamination of source water, treat it and prevent recontamination during storage and distribution.
Another solution the student proposed was a system to sanitize wastewater efficiently and quickly for low-income households in rural areas of Cambodia.
“There is a lake called Tonle Sap in Cambodia that millions of people rely on that for their income and for food, but because it’s so polluted it’s dangerous to drink from or eat fish from,” Stedillie said.
Stedillie and other students are in the process of being considered as delegates for the Global Youth Institute in October in Iowa – whether it ends up being an in-person event or online only.
Each year, 200 high school students from around the world are selected to participate in the three-day Global Youth Institute hosted by the World Food Prize Foundation.
At the Global Youth Institute, student delegates present and discuss their findings on topics related to food security and agricultural issues with international experts and their peers, connect with other students from around the world, tour industrial and research facilities and take part in discussions with global leaders in science, industry and policy.
The Minnetonka High School graduate will continue exploring sustainability, specifically in the area of plant science, as a student this fall at the University of Minnesota’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences.
“My goal for myself and my career in the future is to try to develop agricultural practices and heartier plants that would survive in harsher climates. So, I was kind of thinking about Cambodia and places like that or in desert areas,” Stedillie said. “I want to take what I learn and go places in the world that aren’t necessarily in my backyard.”
