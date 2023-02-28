The founder of a fast-growing immersion early education program will headline Minnetonka’s 2023 State of the City on Friday, March 10. The event begins at noon at the Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Boulevard, will also include an interview with Mayor Brad Wiersum, and guests will be able to sample foods from several Minnetonka restaurants.

Kristen Denzer started Tierra Encantada with the sole purpose of creating a place she would send her own children. The Minnetonka center is one of 15 currently open or in development across the country. It provides a unique blend of Spanish immersion preschool education and fresh-cooked organic meals.

