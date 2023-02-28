The founder of a fast-growing immersion early education program will headline Minnetonka’s 2023 State of the City on Friday, March 10. The event begins at noon at the Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Boulevard, will also include an interview with Mayor Brad Wiersum, and guests will be able to sample foods from several Minnetonka restaurants.
Kristen Denzer started Tierra Encantada with the sole purpose of creating a place she would send her own children. The Minnetonka center is one of 15 currently open or in development across the country. It provides a unique blend of Spanish immersion preschool education and fresh-cooked organic meals.
Denzer describes herself as a serial entrepreneur. She has launched and sold two other companies and manages more than 100,000 square feet of commercial real estate space. The Small Business Administration named her Business Person of the Year in 2022.
“This year’s event will highlight the important contributions Minnetonka businesses make to our community,” mayor Wiersum said. “We are especially excited to hear from Kristen, who has the perspective of both a successful business person and a former city council member.”
Wiersum will provide an overview of economic development and other activity across the Minnetonka community. He will be interviewed by 5 Eyewitness News Morning anchor Brandi Powell, a graduate of Minnetonka High School. The mayor will also take questions from the audience.
A reception highlighting a variety of food options from local Minnetonka restaurants and vendors begins at noon. The program will follow at 12:30 p.m. and be available via livestream for anyone unable to attend the event in person.
