Book and refreshment purchases will benefit the senior scholarship fund

Do you like pie? Books? Giving back to the community? Minnetonka Senior Services is hosting an event that combines all three on Oct. 18. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Minnetonka Community Center banquet room, community members can attend the annual Book and Pie Sale to raise money for the Senior Scholarship Fund.

Tags

Load comments