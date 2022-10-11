Book and refreshment purchases will benefit the senior scholarship fund
Do you like pie? Books? Giving back to the community? Minnetonka Senior Services is hosting an event that combines all three on Oct. 18. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Minnetonka Community Center banquet room, community members can attend the annual Book and Pie Sale to raise money for the Senior Scholarship Fund.
The Book and Pie sale has been an annual tradition for Minnetonka seniors since 2008. This year, Kaylee Coonan, the community facilities assistant manager of Minnetonka, is organizing the event, along with the Senior Advisory Board and Minnetonka Senior Services.
“Over 1,000 books are sold each year,” Coonan said. “It’s a fun event that brings in many people young and old.”
Attendees of all ages are welcome at the sale. Guests can purchase slices of pie, sloppy joes, and coffee, as well as books for only a dollar.
“It is an opportunity to donate books that no longer serve you and an opportunity to purchase new books at a very good price,“ Coonan shared.
She explained how the event works; donations of books (or money) for the sale are being accepted from community members from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 17. The following day, those donated books will be sold for one dollar, along with refreshments. Minnetonka seniors will work together to put the event on.
“Seniors volunteer to help sort all of the books, help in the kitchen serving sloppy joes and pie, work as cashiers, etc. They do it all,” Coonan said.
All donations made to the event will give back to the community in some way.
“All of our profits go to the senior scholarship fund,” Coonan said.
According to her, the senior scholarship fund “provides funding for program scholarships to seniors in need, funds to offer specific senior programs, as well as various senior services equipment needs.”
Additionally, any books that are not bought at the sale will be donated to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store.
The Minnetonka Community Center banquet room is located at 14600 Minnetonka Blvd. Donations and purchases for the sale can be made here.
