The store sells gifts and souvenirs, each made by local seniors
Looking for gifts or souvenirs in the Minnetonka area? The Landing Shop, located at 11280 Wayzata Blvd., in Minnetonka, is stocked and operated by Minnetonka senior crafters, in partnership with the city of Minnetonka.
According to a release from the Landing Shop, “The principal purpose of The Landing Shop is to provide a recreational outlet for older adults by selling quality crafts and handmade items.”
Geri Broome currently serves as the president of the board and display manager at The Landing Shop.
“I’ve been involved with the Landing Shop since 2012,” Broome shared. “To me, it’s a very rewarding position, meeting people and working with the other crafters.”
Every item sold at the Landing Shop is created by Minnetonka seniors who are 55 or older. “It’s completely a voluntary operation,” Broome shared. “Pretty much everyone who volunteers has craft items in the shop.”
Broome herself has many craft items she sells at The Landing Shop. “I crochet. Mainly baby items, children’s sweaters, I do some stuffed animals, and hanging kitchen towels,” she said.
Broome also shared, “We have a large variety of things that you can’t go into [for example] Macy’s and buy.” Some of these items include dog clothes, embroidered dish towels, and “scrubbies”, which are a “big seller”. Broome explained, “They’re made out of nylon, to clean non-stick items that you don’t want to scratch.”
All these items are made from 60 members who are Minnetonka residents. “Twenty-five of those members are volunteers,” Broome said. “Sometimes it’s difficult to fill those days with just 25 people. Which is part of my job.”
Broome explained that volunteering at the shop has its benefits for the crafters. “The city takes 10% of our sales if we have fulfilled the obligation of working 30 hours per year,” she said. “If we don’t volunteer, they take 30%.”
Broome shared that working at the shop has more than monetary value as well.
“Volunteering gives you such an opportunity to get out there and meet people, and it’s just [a way] to not be stuck at home,” she said.
According to the press release, the Landing Shop has been giving this opportunity to seniors for nearly 50 years. It was first created by “a few ladies in November of 1975”. These women were members of the Minnetonka Lutheran Church senior craft group, and decided to create an “informal” gift shop out of a “former renovated gas station”.
“On May 2, 1995, the City council adopted a resolution authorizing the City to assume direction and control of the Mills Landing Gift Shoppe,” said the release. “The resolution included provisions regarding how the Shoppe would be operated, including responsibilities for the (city) and the association. Since that time, the Shoppe has been fully integrated into the programming offered by the (city’s) Recreation Services department.”
In 2010, the Landing shop moved to its current location in the Westridge Market.
“We’re open three days a week, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.,” Broome said.
For those interested in joining the Landing Shop volunteer group and selling their crafts, Broome says inquiries can be made at the Landing Shop building. Paperwork is available for those ready to sign up, and crafters can show off their merchandise or simply ask for more information.
