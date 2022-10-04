2

The store sells gifts and souvenirs, each made by local seniors

Looking for gifts or souvenirs in the Minnetonka area? The Landing Shop, located at 11280 Wayzata Blvd., in Minnetonka, is stocked and operated by Minnetonka senior crafters, in partnership with the city of Minnetonka.

