Minnetonka officials are continuing the city’s efforts to protect and preserve the environment by creating a new Sustainability Commission.
This comes after the city advanced to step five of the GreenStep Cities program, the highest level in the statewide initiative that offers best practices for cities to operate in ways that better protect the environment.
In October, the Minnetonka City Council approved an ordinance to create the five-member Sustainability Commission to review and provide input on sustainability proposals, act as a sustainability ambassador to the community and serve as a resource for existing city advisory groups.
Starting in March, the commission will meet monthly or bi-monthly on a weekday evening at Minnetonka City Hall.
The commission will consist of five adult members, two young adult members under 25 years old, one of whom must attend high school at Minnetonka, Hopkins or Wayzata. Two additional members will be recruited from the Park Board and Planning Commission.
Minnetonka residents interested in serving on the commission can apply online by Friday, Jan. 1, at minnetonkamn.gov/our-city/sustainable-minnetonka.
As part of the budget process, the council adopted an Energy Action Plan in June. The plan, pending budget approval, identifies energy reduction goals that are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 41% by 2030, which is equivalent to removing 35,000 vehicles from the road for one year.
Also proposed in the budget is $50,000 in addition to the $100,000 established in 2020 for sustainability efforts, $28,700 dedicated to hiring a part-time communications specialist to aid in education and promotion. The remainder would be dedicated within the Cable TV special revenue fund and be utilized in supporting the functions of the Sustainability Commission.
The council voted on the budget at the Dec. 7 meeting, which was after this edition went to press.
Jennifer Munt is a volunteer with the Minnetonka Climate Initiative, an advocacy group with a mission to raise awareness of the importance of immediate local climate action as it fosters strong leadership among the citizens.
Munt said the group celebrates the creation of the Sustainability Commission, an initiative the group championed for two years.
“Honor is due to the council members who advocated for a larger, more inclusive commission with youth who have the right to vote,” she said.
Munt said she also hopes the city will develop a climate action plan and hire a staff member to implement it.
“Together, in partnership with the city, we can create a more just and abundant future for our community and our environment,” she said.
So much of it depends on behavior change, she said.
One thing she points out is that energy efficiency oftentimes requires an upfront investment in order to achieve long-term savings.
In the meantime, Munt shared ideas that homeowners and businesses can consider to reduce their own carbon footprint.
Homeowners can request an Xcel Energy home energy audit, thereby providing tools to reduce a home’s energy use; convert to solar by plugging into a solar garden; convert to LED bulbs; purchase water-efficient showerheads; program irrigation systems to reduce water usage; participate in organic recycling or composting; and take the bike instead of a car to the grocery store or for other errands “instead of wasting a pint of gas for a pint of milk,” Munt said.
Business owners can look for incentives for employees to take metro transit or the light rail (once completed) instead of driving to work; offer bike racks or lockers as a way to encourage employees to bike to work as regional trails provide connections across the metro and add electric vehicle charging stations as more people start driving electric vehicles.
Other sustainability efforts
Minnetonka participates in Xcel Energy’s community solar garden program in which city buildings, street lights and water systems are fully subscribed to receive solar energy from community solar gardens. This reduces the city’s carbon footprint and is projected to save approximately $500,000 per year, or $12.5 million over a 25-year period, according to Drew Ingvalson, city planner and staff liaison to the sustainability commission.
Ingvalson noted that the amount of energy the city receives from its solar garden subscriptions is comparable to planting 800 trees or removing 700 cars from the road each year.
Also, more than 350,000 gallons of gas or 8,500 barrels of oil would be required annually to generate the same amount of energy.
In 2019 and 2020, the city contributed $50 of the $100 fee for residents to have an Xcel Energy Home Energy Squad visit performed at their home.
During in-home visits, the Home Energy Squad will install LED light bulbs, weatherstripping, a programmable thermostat, and high-efficiency water fixtures; perform a blower door test; complete an insulation inspection; and determine next steps.
Last year, 134 residents participated, according to Ingvalson.
Due to COVID-19, the Home Energy Squad has offered both virtual and in-home visits. So far in 2020, 179 residents have participated.
