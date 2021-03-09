School district will offer in-person learning for grades 6-12
Middle and high school students in the Minnetonka School District will soon be able to return to their classrooms for in-person learning.
The district has set Monday, March 15, as the date that students in grades 6-12 will return to an in-person learning model if they so choose. E-learning will continue to be an option.
“It’s an exciting time in the district as we move forward to be in-person with all of our students who choose to be in that model,” Superintendent Dennis Peterson said.
Peterson said the plan will shift students from the current hybrid model of in-school learning two days a week and e-learning from home three days a week to an in-person learning model of four days a week. The fifth day will be used for teacher planning, e-learning and student check-ins, Peterson said.
Students, teachers and staff members will continue to be required to wear masks. Students will also have their temperatures checked upon arrival at school and be spaced apart in their classrooms.
The Minnesota Department of Education is also recommending that students who are learning in-person and their families be tested for COVID-19 every two weeks.
The Minnetonka School Board received the update on the district’s plan at the March 4 board meeting. The update included new dates for teacher planning days, which will be Friday, March 12, and Tuesday, April 6.
At the meeting, Boardmember Lisa Wagner asked the superintendent what impacts there might be to co-curricular activities. “What will those kinds of things look like?” she asked.
Peterson said the move to in-person learning should allow more flexibility for student groups and activities, including theatrical productions.
“We’re still working our way through music [programs] and the expectations there, particularly where you’re singing and playing instruments and so forth,” the superintendent said.
The district began the school year under a hybrid learning model, in which younger students were spending more time at school and older students were spending most of their week e-learning from home. But in late November, district leaders decided to move all grades to distance learning in response to rising COVID-19 cases.
District leaders recently confirmed the return to in-person learning following guidance from the state. In mid-February, Gov. Tim Walz said the state’s Safe Learning Plan was being updated to allow more middle and high school students to return to the classroom as hospitalizations and new COVID-19 cases decline and the state makes progress vaccinating educators.
“It’s time for students to be back in the classroom,” Walz said. “We aren’t out of the woods, but our relentless progress with vaccines and Minnesotans’ vigilance has put us closer than ever to the end of this pandemic. Our progress means we can get more students safely back into classrooms.”
The governor’s announcement followed guidance in December about returning elementary-age children to their classrooms, which the district did beginning in mid-January. Minnetonka Schools also partially returned middle school students to their schools in late January, with a shift from full e-learning to a hybrid model that had students at school two days a week and e-learning from home three days a week.
For more information, visit minnetonkaschools.org/district/programs/health/coronavirus-response.
