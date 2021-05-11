Wheel and bell will be returned by Sept. 1
Minnetonka Public Schools officials have agreed to return two naval artifacts – the wheel from the battleship USS Minnesota and a 600-pound bell from the armored cruiser USS Minneapolis – to the Minneapolis park system.
The American Legion gifted the bell to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board in 1928 and the wheel in 1932. The items were displayed for decades at Minneapolis’ Navy Memorial at Bde Maka Ska, where annual Memorial Day services were hosted until the wheel went missing in 1975 and the bell was removed from the site in 2014.
Last spring, Southwest Journal reporters located the artifacts at Minnetonka High School, where the wheel was mounted in the front atrium and the bell was being stored in the weight room and brought out during football games.
Letters written to school district officials by Richard Ward, a former commander of American Legion Minneapolis Post 1, detail Ward’s intention to gift the items to the high school on behalf of the Legion.
Ward’s letter regarding the bell was written to Dave Nelson, who was then the football coach for Minnetonka High School. Nelson is also Ward’s brother-in-law, according to an email found in a data request by former Southwest Journal editor Zac Farber.
On May 5, the Park Board approved an agreement with American Legion Minneapolis Post 1 in which the Legion will work with Minnetonka Schools to return the bell and wheel by Sept. 1. The bell will go back to the Navy Memorial at Bde Maka Ska and the wheel will be temporarily displayed at the Park Board’s headquarters until it can be properly displayed at the lake.
“As the ship’s bell and wheel were given into our care by the American Legion, it is appropriate that if the Legion has made a new determination of where they should be kept, that we respect that decision,” said JacQui Getty, communications director for Minnetonka Schools. “It has been our honor to maintain and enhance the naval items during the years that the Legion asked us to provide supervision for the artifacts.”
According to the Park Board’s resolution, the memorial site did not receive the care and attention that the American Legion deemed appropriate, so the Legion asked Minnetonka Public Schools to provide a safe place for the artifacts until the Legion requested their return. The Navy Memorial at Bde Maka Ska was improved in 2017 and the Park Board requested that the artifacts return to Minneapolis.
“I appreciate the care the American Legion and Minnetonka Schools has taken in maintaining the bell and wheel that had for so long resided on the shores of Bde Maka Ska, and am excited for its return,” said Park Board President Jono Cowgill.
