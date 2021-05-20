Public tuned into a livestream of the annual Celebration of Excellence
Dozens of Minnetonka School District teachers, staff members and community volunteers were honored during the 17th annual Celebration of Excellence.
Minnetonka Schools Superintendent Dennis Peterson hosted the May 13 event in front of a small audience at Minnetonka High School while the public watched a livestream online.
Peterson said there were more than 350 award nominations this year from students, parents, employees and family members. Honorees were chosen by committees comprised of district administrators and employees who have received Celebration of Excellence awards over the years.
“All of the individuals recognized tonight embody what we value most: collaboration, creativity, innovation and the desire to help each child achieve personal excellence,” the superintendent said.
The evening started with the presentation of the Charlie Parnell Memorial Award for Excellence in Special Education, which for 13 years has been given to a teacher who goes above and beyond to touch the lives of students with special needs. The award is named after a parent and volunteer who died in 2006 at the age of 40. Parnell’s wife, Amy, and children, Laura, Kelly and Ben, established the award and intended for it to last throughout the time the Parnell children attended Minnetonka Schools. The youngest Parnell, Ben, graduated last year.
The teachers chosen to receive the final award were district adapted physical education teacher Shelly Dekker, high school special education teacher Taylor Moon and Clear Springs Elementary paraprofessional Janie Warner.
Another award presented was the Joyce Gustafson Memorial Award, which is a tribute to a longtime music teacher who died in 1999 after a five-year battle with cancer. The award recognizes a teacher who demonstrates a special commitment to students, creativity in teaching and support for colleagues. The recipient was Excelsior Elementary Navigator teacher Ali Alowonle.
The Bradley G. Board award was given to Deephaven Elementary second-grade teacher Rachel Norton for her excellence and achievement as an elementary teacher who has had a great impact on children.
The Team Award for Excellence in Collaboration was presented to the educators behind The Check and Connect Morning Show, which is a program that has been livestreamed for middle school e-learning students. The group includes e-learning teachers from the two middle schools: Michael Anderson, Josh Bakke, Else Goll, Sarah Gutierrez, Mo Haskamp, Jen Hazen, Amanda Leddy, Jim Malewig, Meghan Mullen, Katie Nelson, Tara Raisanen, Anna Schoeneberger, Katie Schulz, Anne Strong, Tyler Thiel, Rebecca Walling, Michael White and Courtney Ziebarth.
Receiving Spinnaker Awards, which are given to individual volunteers or groups working to serve the Minnetonka Schools community, were Mike Max, Veda Pai-Panandiker, Wayne Peterson, Cathy Rude and Amy Vohs.
The Minnetonka Community Education Advisory Council awarded four volunteers and business partners involved in the areas of early childhood family education, youth programs or adult programs. The business partner award went to Schmitt Music; the early childhood award went to Tim Byrne; the youth programs award was given to Bonnie Vos; and the adult programs award went to Connie Heuer.
Three groups of awards for child-centered excellence were also presented during the event.
Among the categories was a new recognition program intended to shine a spotlight on employees throughout the district. Receiving the awards were district health services coordinator Annie Lumbar Bendson, Minnewashta Elementary building engineer Jason Schuneman, Minnetonka High School attendance office assistant Maura Marko, IT Helpdesk assistant Cindy Crawford, IT Helpdesk assistant and database support technician Dalton Kite, Explorers program manager Molly Bahneman, Explorers site supervisor Cody Hallahan, Minnetonka High School counselor and counseling department chair Dave Bierly, Groveland Elementary paraprofessional Marvin York, Minnetonka Middle School West paraprofessional Samantha Vollmer and Minnetonka High School cook Doug Reitan.
Another new category was the Awards for Child-Centered Excellence in Teaching E-learners, which recognizes teachers tasked with educating students who have been distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The recipients were fourth-grade Spanish immersion teacher Diana Ortiz and seventh-grade teacher Anne Strong.
The Awards for Child-Centered Excellence in Teaching included at every level and school in the district. The winners were Minnetonka Middle School West math teacher Jonathan Westmeyer, Minnetonka Middle School East sixth-grade teacher Rebeccah MacDougal, Minnetonka High School English language learner teacher Kristyn Roman, Minnetonka High School math teacher Matt Breen, Clear Springs Elementary teacher David Wicklund, Deephaven Elementary second-grade teacher Nicole Bailey, Groveland Elementary English language arts teacher Keri Buisman, Excelsior Elementary second-grade teacher Jean Saboe, Minnewashta Elementary reading and Spanish immersion teacher Mabel Crandell, Scenic Heights Elementary Navigator teacher Diane Daniels and Minnetonka Community Education early childhood teacher Maria Johnson.
The Awards for Child-Centered Excellence in Teaching also serves as the district’s nominating procedure for the next year’s Minnesota Teacher of the Year program.
“Tonight, we’re asking one elementary and one secondary teacher to represent Minnetonka in the 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year program,” Peterson said before announcing Matt Breen and Diane Daniels as the nominees.
Breen, a math teacher in his 16th year at the high school, was described by students in a video as a “guiding voice” and someone who helps ease the learning process.
In another video, parent Allison DeGrood said she has seen how hard Daniels, a Navigator teacher at Scenic Heights Elementary, works to reach each student in her classroom.
“She has really gotten to know each kid individually – not only their strengths and weaknesses, but also how to encourage and inspire each of them,” the parent said.
To watch the ceremony in its entirety, visit minnetonkaschools.org/activities/districtwide/celebration-of-excellence.
