The search for a new Minnetonka School District superintendent will continue after the school board’s chosen candidate withdrew from consideration a day after being selected for the job.
At the March 22 Minnetonka School Board special meeting, the board announced following months of work, it had reached a consensus and unanimously voted to select Paul Imhoff as the district’s new superintendent and planned to enter into contract negotiations.
Imhoff has served since 2013 as the superintendent for Upper Arlington City Schools, a public district with around 6,000 students in Upper Arlington, Ohio.
A day after the Minnetonka School Board’s decision, the district posted an update to the “2022 Superintendent Search” page on the Minnetonka Schools website, letting families know that “Minnetonka Schools was informed by Dr. Paul Imhoff that he has elected to withdraw from the superintendent search. He shared with the superintendent search subcommittee that he and his wife made the very difficult decision that they cannot leave Ohio at this time.”
The school board then met March 24 for a special meeting, during which school board and superintendent search subcommittee member Katie Becker spoke about the withdrawal and next steps.
“It has been a dynamic couple of days,” Becker said before letting the public know that the school board has decided to move forward in working with BWP & Associates, an educational leadership search firm, to resume the search for a new superintendent.
“We are leaving several options open, including the possibility of an interim superintendent,” Becker said. “The board will keep the public informed and will update the superintendent search website with these details. We have thanked all candidates who were interviewed as semifinalists or finalists for the superintendency. We have informed the other finalists that (Imhoff) is no longer in consideration and that we wish him well on his future endeavors. Looking forward, the school board wants to ensure our staff, students, parents and broad community that the board is committed to finding an outstanding superintendent who will work together to lead this incredible district.”
Minnetonka Schools Superintendent Dennis Peterson announced this past November his plans to retire at the end of the current school year after holding the position for nearly 21 years. Following his announcement, the school board began the process for a nationwide search for a new superintendent.
To learn more about the ongoing superintendent search, visit minnetonkaschools.org/district/leadership/board/2022-superintendent-search.
