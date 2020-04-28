It’s long been a tradition in the Magowan household that when April 13 rolls around, it’s time for a trip to the Mall of America to celebrate son Liam’s birthday.
But this year, with the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic forcing the temporary closure of popular destinations like the mall, the family had to come up with a new plan.
“We were wondering what we were going to do,” said Heather Magowan, Liam’s mom.
And it was a milestone birthday, his 18th, for the senior at Minnetonka High School.
After seeing news stories on television about birthday parades in which party-goers stay in their cars and drive by as a way to safely wish someone a happy birthday, Heather said she decided to try and organize one for her son.
She reached out to teachers, students and members of the high school’s Unified Club, which connects students with and without intellectual disabilities through sports.
Liam, who has autism, is actively involved in the club. Several of his classmates who are also club members showed up for the birthday parade. The family estimates around 50 cars were in the drive-by celebration.
Paraprofessionals from Liam’s elementary and middle school years also participated in the parade, and so too did several teammates from his siblings’ hockey and soccer teams.
“[The parade was] just one way our great Minnetonka students and staff are going above and beyond to celebrate their friends,” said Michelle Ferris, executive director of student support services for the school district.
The parade was also a surprise. Heather said Liam was outside playing with his new radio-controlled racing car when the line of cars came parading down the street, many stopping to wave handmade signs and colorful balloons.
“He literally said later on in the evening, ‘This is my best day ever,’” Heather said.
She added that the birthday celebration was a highlight in what has otherwise been an unusual few weeks of continuing to adapt to distance learning from home.
“It’s been quite a journey so far,” she said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.