On Saturday, Sept. 24, as part of Minnetonka’s Homecoming weekend, Minnetonka Public Schools and the Minnetonka Alumni Association hosted their 13th annual Alumni Awards event at Minnetonka High School. The event was emceed by Minnetonka High School Principal Jeff Erickson, and the honorees spanned more than 50 years – from the class of 1963 through the class of 2016.
Dr. Courtney (Heniff) Albinson, from the class of 1992, received the Distinguished Alumni Award. Albinson is a nationally recognized leader in sport psychology and serves as the director of Sport Psychology Services at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.
Also receiving the Distinguished Alumni Award was Bruce Goetz, from the class of 1963. Goetz spent 43 years at Northland College developing the curriculum that transformed the college into one of the most prestigious environmentally-focused schools in the nation.
The recipient of the Distinguished Service Award was James Turner, class of 1969. An experienced anesthesiologist, Turner traveled annually to Guatemala with a volunteer surgical team for 20 years to help those without access to proper medical treatment, until retiring in 2018.
Receiving the Young Alumni Achievement Award was Alexa Bussmann, class of 2016. Bussmann has served in a multitude of nonprofits and social advocacy organizations across numerous communities, including founding Novel Hand, an online publication dedicated to bridging the gap between activism and impact.
Also receiving the Young Alumni Achievement Award was Dr. Brett Cornell, class of 2007. Cornell set a department record at Drexel University by earning his PhD in 3.5 years. He currently works at Inari Medical in California, where he develops devices that may help prevent venous disease, deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolisms.
Inducted into the Skippers Hall of Fame, which recognizes achievements in the arts, academics or athletics, was the 2001-02 girls soccer team. The team completed its regular season undefeated and won the Classic Lake Conference title, the section championship and the 2001 Minnesota Class AA state championship.
The Alumni Association also recognizes former faculty members who inspired in students a passion to excel with confidence and hope. Inducted into the Faculty Hall of Fame this year was Bill Keeler. Keeler taught science at Minnetonka’s middle and high schools from the late 1950s to the early 1990s and made it his highest priority to cultivate his students’ curiosity and encourage them to pursue their individual interests.
