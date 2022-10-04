On Saturday, Sept. 24, as part of Minnetonka’s Homecoming weekend, Minnetonka Public Schools and the Minnetonka Alumni Association hosted their 13th annual Alumni Awards event at Minnetonka High School. The event was emceed by Minnetonka High School Principal Jeff Erickson, and the honorees spanned more than 50 years – from the class of 1963 through the class of 2016.

Dr. Courtney (Heniff) Albinson, from the class of 1992, received the Distinguished Alumni Award. Albinson is a nationally recognized leader in sport psychology and serves as the director of Sport Psychology Services at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

