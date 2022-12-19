Voter-approved levy, inflation leads to increases
At a Dec. 1 meeting of the Minnetonka School Board, the board voted approval of the adoption of the 2022 Payable 2023 Tax Levy.
This year, the final levy amounts to approximately $62.6 million. According to the district. It’s an increase of $6,1 million, which is 10.87%, from last year’s $56.4 million final levy.
Executive Director of Finance & Operations, Paul Bourgeois explained four major changes between this year’s levy and last year’s in his presentation. One of these changes included a one-time increase of $2,445,492 to the Operating Referendum Levy, which accounts for 4.3% of the total increase from last year’s levy.
“We set the levy originally at $1,881.81 (per student) back last December, and that was based on an estimated consumer price index amount that was calculated by the state of Minnesota,” he said. “The numbers actually came in significantly higher, and so the actual rate would be $2,074.17 (per student).”
Bourgeois described this as “a catch-up levy”, and said that these increases typically come in at smaller amounts, but unprecedented inflation raised this year’s levy by a larger percentage.
Another change included a voter-approved operating referendum totaling $2,957,147, or 5.2% of the 10.9% increase from the previous levy.
Bourgeois said that this increase too was estimated last year, but due to inflation came in at a higher number than expected.
“Again, this [amount] will be ongoing, in that it sets a base up into the future,” he said.
Two other changes included a $333,827 increase for a voter-approved technology referendum, going towards “primarily district technology, and also classroom equipment and security barriers”, according to the presentation. The last addition was a $224,615 debt service reduction, covering general obligation bond payments.
According to the meeting packet, “the School District must present information on the current year budget, information on the proposed levy, and explain major changes in the proposed levy. In addition, after the presentation, the School District is required to take public comment on the proposed levy.”
The packet explained the overall levy amount, and what has changed since the board last previewed the levy, stating, “The 2022 Payable 2023 Levy being presented for Certification by the School Board is $62,613,793.43. A school district can always lower the Final Levy Certification from the amount of the Preliminary Levy Certification in a particular category, but can never increase it from the Preliminary Levy Certification unless there is a voter-approved referendum for facilities, capital projects, or operations.”
The board subsequently voted unanimous approval of the proposed levy.
