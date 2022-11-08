According to unofficial results from the Secretary of State website, Mike Remucal has won the one seat on the Minnetonka School Board that was up for election this year.
The winner of this election will complete the final year of the term on the Minnetonka School Board.
Michael Remucal
Mike Remucal is a board-certified general surgeon with a background in medical research.
“I have extensive experience with the school district related to my kids’ various needs (advanced learner programming, special education, 504 plans) and interests (music, theater, sports),” Remucal said. “I am multiracial, and I have experience raising a child who identifies as LGBTQ+. I have broad leadership experience and have attended the vast majority of school board meetings in the past two plus years, so I already have extensive knowledge of the school board’s activity.”
His key issues are improving DEI policy and promoting an inclusive culture throughout the district.
“Since starting my campaign last year, I discovered that I could be a voice for many different students and parents in the community, including BIPOC, LGBTQ+, special education, advanced learners, and those with mental health issues,” Remucal said. “To many people in the community, students in those groups have often been ignored. By enacting thoughtful, intentional Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policy (including actions like hiring a DEI coordinator) and improving transparency by improving community involvement and communication, these groups can be better served while improving conditions for all students.”
