Reports of bullying increases
By kaitlin mccoskey
The Minnetonka School Board returned from a summer break on Aug. 4, where they reviewed the results of a parent survey that was given out earlier this year.
JacQui Getty, executive director of communications for Minnetonka schools, shared the results of parent surveys for all grade levels, including the results for the district as a whole.
“Every year we survey our parents from mid-May to mid-June, and this year we had 2,803 [people] respond to the survey,” Getty said.
Preschool and elementary schools in Minnetonka largely showed satisfactory responses from parents, with 100% parent satisfaction with how teachers treat and care for preschool children. All other results of both preschool and elementary school questions landed in the high 90s for percentage of satisfaction.
Only a few questions yielded results in the 80s. One of those revealed there was an 89% satisfaction with the communications of preschool teachers. There was also 82% agreement that technology is important to elementary schoolers’ education, and 80% agreement that there are meaningful ways for parents to be involved in their children’s school. Getty shared that these numbers have been lower since the pandemic, as getting involved in person was not possible.
There was one area that yielded significantly lower results. “Bullying was a different story, and it was a different story across all three grade levels,” Getty shared. “There was a 6% decrease in awareness of our bullying prevention program, so that’s definitely something we can work with our elementary leadership on.”
Getty also shared that there was a 4% increase in parents saying that their child reported a bullying incident, and a 2% increase in parents saying they helped their child to report a bullying incident.
The results of the middle school parent survey showed only increases in satisfaction or consistent results with those of last year.
There was however a significant decrease in parent awareness of counseling services for their student. “We saw a 6% drop last year in [satisfaction with] guidance services, and then another 2% this year,” Getty shared. There was also an 8% drop in the answer to the question “I know the name of my child’s counselor”.
An increase was seen in bullying at the middle school level too. “Last year, we had 76% of parents who said their child was not bullied at all at the middle school level, and this year it’s 69%, so that’s a pretty big increase,” Getty said. She noted that while strong efforts are made in these areas at the high school level, the district can use this information to make stronger efforts at the middle school level as well.
The results of the high school survey were more varied, although there were only increases or consistency in the satisfaction of parents with teaching and learning questions.
However, only 67% of parents agreed that their child received a robust and comprehensive education during e-learning days. “This is not a surprise,” Getty said. “We had heard from quite a few parents about when their child was quarantining, and really wanting to have more direct instruction.”
There was also a drop in awareness of counseling services at the high school level, with 85% of parents saying they know the name of their child’s counselor. “As far as bullying, we had a rise of 8% in parents saying that their child was bullied,” Getty shared.
Getty also said that seven fewer parents agreed with the statement “The school works collaboratively with parents to prevent drug and alcohol use” this year than last year.
The district’s Vantage program did receive positive results, with an increase to 96% satisfaction. “We’ve seen some really wonderful growth with that program,” Getty said.
Additionally, 47% of parents commended their high school student’s principal on strong communication. “That is not a surprise at all,” Getty said noting that Minnetonka Principal Jeffery Erickson is a “fantastic communicator.”
Parents had the opportunity to comment and advise their child’s principal, to which 14% of high school parents and 6% of middle school parents responded that they would like to see more DEI (Diversity Equity and Inclusion) efforts made by their child’s school.
Converse to these results, 10% of high school parents who responded to the survey and 11% of parents who responded to the school district survey requested no political or social agendas be discussed in the classroom, as well as no Critical Race Theory, which is defined by the Washington Post as the idea that “race is a social construction upheld by legal systems and that racism is banal and common”.
Across all grade levels, however, parents were in agreement and most satisfied with the strength of the communication from their child’s school.
Getty also shared that a variety of parents responded, some being Minnetonka residents and some not, some having children in Minnetonka schools while some participated in Tonka Online, and some that had been in the district for a number of years while others were brand new to the district. This is a change that has happened over time, Getty said, as survey respondents used to be largely familiar and not new to the district.
“This year, when we asked how parents are feeling about the educational quality of the district, 96% said that the educational experience is excellent or good,” Getty said. “It’s back a little bit closer to where it’s been more consistently pre-Covid, which was good to see.”
Getty ended the presentation saying that these results will be distributed to each school in the district for evaluation, and School Board Clerk Lisa Wagner thanked everyone who filled out the survey for their feedback.
