The League of Women Voters Hopkins, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie hosted a candidate forum Sept. 23 at Minnetonka City Hall that included candidates running for Minnetonka School Board.
Three board seats will be open and decided in the Nov. 2, election. Those who filed to be part of the fall election for Minnetonka School Board are Patrick Lee-O’Halloran, Dan Olson, Jessica Reader, Michael Remucal, Beth Robertson-Martin, Michael Salyards, Meghan Selinger and incumbent Chris Vitale.
Since filing, Robertson-Martin has decided to no longer campaign and plans to endorse three candidates.
Salyards did not attend the candidate forum.
The full forum is available to watch online at bit.ly/2XWhhCf.
Voters can expect to learn more about the school board candidates in the Sun Sailor Voter’s Guide, which will run in the Oct. 7 edition.
At the forum, candidates were asked a series of questions submitted by district residents. Here’s a summary of the candidates’ answers for two of the questions. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Question: How would you eradicate race, gender, religious, ability and LGBTQ+ biased educational disparities?
Olson: It’s a huge issue. It’s not something that can happen all at once or that any one person can do or, dare I say, that any board can do on its own. I think the board’s responsibility in this situation is to turn outward and start searching out those voices who can inform where education needs to go and how it needs to change to eradicate these biases. And I think one of the biggest resources that we have is our teachers. ... Our teachers deserve the latitude to experiment with their curriculum a little bit and tailor it to their learners to make an attempt to eradicate these biases on a small scale.
Reader: Reading up on this, what I’ve learned is that Minnetonka’s achievement gaps between ... Black students and white students is far smaller than it is statewide, and so we seem to be doing something very right here in Minnetonka. Not only are those gaps significantly smaller, but they’re improving every year. And so while I imagine there are still opportunities, I do not know of specific examples of where I can imagine that a teacher is teaching a Black student or an Asian student or a white student or a gay student differently in their classroom. I may be naive, but it’s hard for me to imagine and maybe it’s because I can’t imagine myself doing that.
Remucal: In my current education, I’m studying an area of population and public health. One of the current concepts in that is that we can improve population and public health by really focusing on what are called social determinants of health - those things that exist above and beyond the direct readily identified things that influence our health, like socioeconomic standing. I think there is a lot to be learned in education from that concept that there are social determinants of education, and I think focusing in on those and trying to figure out how we can eliminate the discrepancies will go a long way to helping us really eliminate those gaps between the different diverse groups.
Lee-O’Halloran: I think attacking these biases starts with recognizing that they exist and acknowledging not only the historical ill-treatment of members of our BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and other communities, but also recognizing that that’s going on today - some of it overtly, some of it is implicit bias - but we need to be able to confront it and address it. ... I think it’s very important to focus on the students as well as teachers, staff and other members of our community so that everyone feels that they are valued here and that their voices are heard.
Selinger: I would echo some of what has already been said. I don’t think that we as a single entity can eradicate any of that, but there are steps that are very tangible that we can take ... Helping people recognize their own bias is a really good first step. ... And then we have to build the safety and the trust in classrooms to have the hard conversations. So, when we get to the place where our students feel safe and they feel like they can speak their minds, then we can have honest conversations.
Vitale: This is work that is currently going on. Our district works hard to break down barriers for students to ensure that they can get all the support they need to achieve their personal best. I believe that our personalized approach to learning is so important. We need to give students what they need to be successful and to continually seek to identify and remove any of those barriers. Goal No. 2 in our district was an additional aspect of this work to ensure that our curriculum review process was also reviewed with an eye to diversity, equity and inclusion.
Question: What programs would you champion to acknowledge that not all graduates are college bound?
Selinger: We’re actually very innovative in this particular category. We have the Momentum program being developed and kind of just getting off the ground at the high school level, and I’m actually really excited about the fact that we have a trades-minded pathway for our students who may not be interested in a four-year college. ... I would also go down to the earlier levels. I’ve been really impressed with even in kindergarten or first grade that we have things like independent investigations for our students where they go and meet with a teacher who helps guide them through a project where they get to research something that they’re interested in.
Vitale: This one’s near and dear to my heart. So, in the four years that I’ve been on the board. We’ve talked a lot about the change in culture and the changing personality of the students in our district. As Meghan said, a four-year degree is not right for everybody. ... There’s plenty of jobs and trades. ... I am really proud to be part of the board and be one of the champions of the Momentum program. It’s a skills-trade program. We’ve recently approved a new building for it, so we’re building onto the high school in order to house this program. And I wholeheartedly support this ... to give choice to our students.
Reader: Over the past year, I have learned a great deal about how Minnetonka serves its broad student population - offering excellent, developmentally appropriate academics at every level. ... The Momentum program ... means so much to people. I have met at least three separate families who wish (Momentum) would have been available to their children as they had gone through Minnetonka. So, I think that is a huge leap forward and I applaud the current board and our superintendent for championing it.
Olson: (Momentum is) a fantastic opportunity for students who are fascinated by the trades and want to take that as a career path. Minnetonka has so much to offer all of our learners. With VANTAGE, getting to meet with real professionals and learn from them firsthand. The (Students Achieving Independent Life) SAIL program is helping students transition to their own independent lives. ... It goes beyond special programs - to the general culture in our schools where education is tailored to the learner.
Remucal: I also agree with the Momentum program. ... I think one of the things that we’ve noticed is that (students) feel a lot of pressure because of the focus on academic achievement. I think pulling back from some of that might be helpful in order to just kind of spread that message that you don’t need to go to college. ... I think a lot of credit should go to the counseling services that really help students guide that thought process and the little known Compass program that actually helped our daughter quite a bit as far as figuring out how she learned best and how she could best navigate the waters and figure out what she wanted to do and how to do it.
Lee-O’Halloran: As a construction lawyer, I know that there are excellent, fulfilling careers in the trades that people should be able to take advantage of. So, things like Momentum are a great opportunity. I would as a board member want to continue those efforts to find those opportunities. I also would want to think about community education. It’s one thing that we forget about the school board having a role in, but that’s a place where all members of our community, even those without school-aged children can participate and can better themselves.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.