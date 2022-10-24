Voges releases email response
Minnetonka School Board candidate Brandon Voges for the 2022 special election has come under scrutiny after a group of Minnetonka parents uncovered a series of alleged tweets from his Twitter account.
The website Voges For Tonka, which states that it’s “independent expenditure” created by “concerned Minnetonka parents,” features screenshots of tweets from the account @voges_brandon, which features a picture of the candidate’s face, containing what Minnetonka parent Jill Holter calls “openly racist, homophobic, fatphobic, transphobic, and misogynistic content”.
Voges did not confirm nor deny the tweets were his when he was reached by the Sun Sailor. “My focus as a school board member would be to ensure that every child receives a first class education that would prepare them for the future,” he wrote in an email.
When asked about the content of the tweets, Voges wrote, “I grew up in a multiracial family with a black brother, a Korean brother (both biological), and a black stepfather. I don’t view the world through the lens of race. As far as LGBTQ, I believe all people should be treated with dignity and respect, and I’ll do that always as a member of the school board. I don’t want to give a group of people who don’t know me a platform.”
He added, “The rhetoric being spewed is off-putting and not who I am.”
One tweet from Voges’ alleged Twitter pertains to the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020. The tweet reads “George Floyd was a thug, a criminal, a drug addict, and a menace to society until his dying day. His memory doesn’t deserve to live on.” Several other tweets from the account name Black Lives Matter as a “domestic terrorist organization”.
Another tweet, aimed at a young LGBTQ+ school teacher, simply reads “more rolls than little Debbie.”
Among other tweets of this nature in response to women, LGBTQ+ people, and other minorities, a number of tweets from the account denounce masking and Covid safety procedures.
Holter, who said she’s a concerned mother in the Minnetonka School District, said she felt that “Voges has some complex and concerning issues surrounding him.”
Regarding the alleged tweets, Holter said, “Of course, they’ve all been conveniently deleted. But as I tell my kids, the internet is forever, right?”
“I’m just a fan of accountability and transparency,” she added.
A search on both Twitter and the WaybackMachine.com reveal the original deleted tweets from the account @voges_brandon that match the same tweets in the screenshots in question, on the same date the original tweets appear to be from.
The account @voges_brandon was created in July of 2021, which is when the alleged tweets began. It is still an active username on Twitter, with no tweets dating back before September of 2022.
The tweets in question range from July of 2021, more than a year before he announced his intentions to run for Minnetonka School Board, to August of 2022, at which point the filing period opened for Minnetonka School Board special election.
