Preliminary levy is a 1.92% increase over previous year
The Minnetonka School Board approved the district’s 2021 preliminary tax levy during the Sept. 24 special meeting.
The proposed levy of $55.24 million represents a $1.04 million increase, or 1.92%, over the 2020 levy of $54.2 million, which was a 4.85% increase over the 2019 levy.
The 2021 overall preliminary tax levy includes an operating levy of $22.27 million, which is up about $742,000 from the previous year.
Paul Bourgeois, the school district’s executive director of finance and operations, said the increase in the operating levy is mainly attributable to the inflation factor of 2.31% that was approved by district voters.
The 2021 preliminary levy also includes $8.66 million in local optional revenue, which is a $123,000 increase over 2020, and a general debt service levy of $7.3 million, which is a $241,000 increase from last year.
Another major levy component is the district’s technology referendum revenue, which is used to fund technology initiatives in the school district. This levy is expected to have a $330,000 increase over the previous year to $6.92 million in the overall 2021 levy.
“[The technology levy] is based completely on the value of property in the district, so as property values rise, either through reassessment or as more property gets built in the district ... the total property value of the district goes up so we collect more dollars,” he said.
Bourgeois said under the preliminary levy amount, the owner of a $300,000 home in the school district, assuming there is no change in assessments or other changes, can expect an increase of around $31 to the school district portion of their property taxes.
The preliminary property tax levy is the maximum amount that the school district can levy. The final levy will be certified at a school board meeting in December. Also at that meeting will be a Truth in Taxation hearing for the public.
