The Minnetonka School Board approved plans for a 36,300-square-foot, three-story facility to house the district’s Momentum and Vantage programs.
The capital project is estimated to cost $13.98 million, allowing the district to consolidate the programs. The proposed building will be constructed at 5735 County Road 101 between Clear Springs Elementary and Covington Road.
“It is more cost effective for us to build the new Vantage-Momentum building than to continue to lease space,” said Paul Bourgeois, the district’s executive director of finance and operations.
He also noted that the school district will be using existing funding sources for the new building, so there will be no additional tax levies necessary to fund the construction of the building.
Vantage is Minnetonka High School’s advanced professional studies program, offering eight tracks, or focus areas, including business analytics; design and marketing; digital journalism; global business and sustainability; health sciences; and more.
Through Vantage, students have the opportunity to take rigorous courses and apply their learning in real-world settings, according to Minnetonka High School Principal Jeff Erickson.
Momentum launched in fall 2020 with a vision of a reimagining of the high school’s technical education department with a focus on design and skilled trades, including manufacturing, construction, architecture, engineering and automotive.
Currently, the Vantage courses are being taught in several locations, including the program’s headquarters located in a rented office suite along Baker Road in Minnetonka, along with Vantage West, located on Old Excelsior Boulevard; and in specialized classrooms at Minnetonka High School, including science labs and an area called The Loft, which is a flexible, collaborative classroom space.
Momentum courses are taught in the school’s technology education classrooms on campus. In January, the Pagel Center will open, adding a four-car automotive garage and flexible “maker spaces” to the program’s classroom spaces.
“The space that a class uses can encourage how learning happens, how engagement happens and how students collaborate,” Erickson said. “A new, dedicated facility to serve as home for the Vantage and Momentum programs will allow the district to truly customize those learning spaces from the ground up, so we can offer the best learning experience possible and support each student in achieving personal success.”
In the 2020-21 school year, 472 students took a class through Momentum, while 450 students are taking Vantage courses, which is an all-time high, Erickson noted.
“From freshmen to seniors, the program’s launch has inspired many students to take a technical education course for the first time,” he said. “The number of freshmen taking such a course tripled, the number of sophomores doubled, the number of juniors tripled, and in total, 56 seniors took their first technical education course last year.”
The proposed Vantage/Momentum building is also closer to Minnetonka High School than the current rented Vantage space, allowing for an even easier transition for students between their Vantage or Momentum courses and the rest of their school day at MHS, Erickson said.
The construction project will need various levels of approval including the Minnesota Department of Education, city of Minnetonka, Hennepin County, the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, the Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District and the Minnesota Department of Education, which is necessary to obtain bonding authority for the project.
The project is anticipated to commence construction in the spring of 2022 in order for classes to start for the 2023-24 school year.
