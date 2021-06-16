The Minnetonka School Board unanimously approved the district’s 2021-2022 budget at the June 3 board meeting.
For all district funds, the projected revenue for the upcoming fiscal year is $217.11 million and the projected expenditures are $213.98 million.
The projected fund balance at the end of the 2022 fiscal year is $67.83 million for all funds.
For the general fund, which includes all salaries, benefits, supplies and transportation, the projected revenue for the upcoming fiscal year is $141.14 million and the projected expenditures are $139.4 million, which means a projected surplus of $1.73 million. Total expenditures are projected to decrease by $6.58 million compared to the previous year due to the elevated spending during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Salaries, wages and benefits for all staff, which make up more than 88% ($123.87 million) of the district’s general fund budget for 2021-2022, will see a projected decrease of $3.76 million over the previous year’s budget. Around 32 teachers and staff were added in 2020-2021 due to the pandemic but have now been removed. The budget for K-12 teaching staff for fiscal year 2022 equals out to 800 full-time employees.
Spending on purchased services, such as utility and maintenance costs, property insurance, legal counsel, special education tuition at care facilities and consultants, which account for 4.4% of the general fund budget, and supplies, which make up 2.9% of the general fund budget, is expected to remain relatively steady compared to the previous year.
Spending on transportation, which is 4.1% of the general fund budget, is expected to increase by 3% over the previous year.
The unassigned fund balance at the end of the 2021 fiscal year is projected to be $21.87 million, which is 15.7% of projected fiscal year 2022 expenses.
A 2% increase ($131 per student) in the basic revenue formula to $6,698 from the state is the major component of increased per-pupil revenue for the 2022 fiscal year.
The district’s targeted enrollment growth for October 2020 to October 2021 is 46 students (from 11,054 to 11,100 students). The board voted in October 2019 to cap K-12 enrollment at 11,100 students.
Paul Bourgeois, the district’s executive director of finance and operations, said during the board meeting that the district is in its sixth year with the operating referendum revenue that was approved by voters in November 2015.
The finance director said the combination of tightly monitored expense controls plus the additional revenue provided from enrollment growth in past years has allowed the district to continue to maintain stable finances.
Bourgeois also noted that additional operating referendum revenue, which is in place through 2025 to fund fiscal year 2026, gives the district a stable base of revenue.
“But we don’t have any current capacity to increase the operating referendum other than receiving the annual inflation increases. ... We’re working on trying to get that updated at the legislature to give us a chance to get back to the plate and have a swing at another referendum increase maybe in the future because it’ll be needed,” Bourgeois said.
To view the adopted 2021-2022 budget, visit bit.ly/3x9ELQk. Information regarding the budget begins on page 112.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.