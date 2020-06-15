Minnetonka School Board approves 2020-2021 budget

The Minnetonka School Board unanimously approved the district’s 2020-2021 budget at the June 4 board meeting.
For all district funds, the projected revenue for the upcoming fiscal year is $200.86 million and the projected expenditures are $206.23 million.
The projected fund balance at the end of the 2021 fiscal year is $63.32 million for all funds.
For the general fund, which includes transportation and activities, the projected revenue for the upcoming fiscal year is $137.22 million and the projected expenditures are $136.71 million, which means a projected surplus of $516,000.
Salaries and benefits for K-12 staff, which make up 87.7% ($119.86 million) of the district’s general fund budget for 2020-2021, will see a projected increase of $6.83 million over the 2019-2020 budget.
Spending on purchased services, such as utility and maintenance costs, property insurance, legal counsel, special education tuition at care facilities and consultants, which account for 4.5% of the general fund budget, and supplies, which make up 3.4% of the general fund budget, is expected to remain relatively steady compared to 2019-2020.
Spending on transportation, which is 4.1% of the general fund budget, is expected to increase by 6.5% over the previous year.
The unassigned fund balance at the end of the 2021 fiscal year is projected to be $25.53 million, which is 18.7% of projected fiscal year 2020 expenses.
“We’ve said this for the last several years. This is the best financial condition Minnetonka School District’s ever been in, and we’re saying that again for next year,” said Superintendent Dennis Peterson.
A 2% increase in the basic revenue formula ($129 per student) from the state is the major component of increased per-pupil revenue for the 2021 fiscal year.
The district’s targeted enrollment growth for October 2019 to October 2020 is 43 students (from 10,057 to 11,100 students). The board voted in October 2019 to cap K-12 enrollment at 11,100 students.
Paul Bourgeois, executive director of finance and operations, noted during the meeting that the district is in its fifth year of operating referendum revenue that was approved by voters in November 2015.
Bourgeois also noted that the district has not had to make any major cuts to its budget since 2005.
“We’ve actually had a 15-year run of no major budget reductions, and that was made possible by the revenue increases from open enrollment and also the operating referendum increases in 2007 and 2015,” Bourgeois said.
The finance director said the combination of tightly monitored expense controls plus the additional revenue provided from enrollment growth in past years has allowed the district to continue to maintain stable finances.
Bourgeois said additional operating referendum revenue, which is in place through 2025 to fund the 2026 fiscal year, gives the district a stable base of revenue.
