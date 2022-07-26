Night to Unite will take place in Minnetonka on Aug. 2. Minnetonka city officials and police will attend various neighborhood parties that have been registered with the city.
Night to Unite is a nationally recognized event that focuses on bringing communities together and promoting public safety.
‘“It’s a coordinated effort by the police department to get neighborhoods to get together and visit with one another,” said Andy Gardner, captain of professional standards and public information officer for the Minnetonka Police Department. “Some places call it National Night Out, some call it Night to Unite, we’ve had another name somewhere along the way. The concept and the date is the same all across the country though.”
Gardner explained that the event originated and was trademarked under the name National Night Out, and was put on by the National Association of Town Watch. However, it has been renamed in various places due to information being released to the public about the non-profit’s executive director making over $300,000 per year.
“There was a lot of people that took exception to the executive director for a non-profit to be making that kind of money,” Gardner said. “There are groups of municipalities, Minnetonka included, that shied away from that association.”
Gardner has worked for the police department for 29 years, and he’s been a part of Night to Unite “in some way, shape, or form” for every one of those years.
“I think suburban police, Minnetonka specifically, has always been pretty good at community policing and engaging with our community members. Certainly, the last five, six, seven years we’ve been trying to up the ante on that.” Gardner said that Night to Unite is the “creme de la creme” of the police department’s engagement efforts.
According to Gardner, communities also use Night to Unite to raise funds or donations for charities. “Different neighborhoods have challenged each other for food collections for the ICA Food Shelf,” he said.
According to the city of Minnetonka website, this year’s Night to Unite will feature a theme contest and a photo contest that will be judged by the police department staff, with prizes available for the winners.
