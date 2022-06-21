Come kick off the summer with fellow community members at the annual Minnetonka Summer Fest. This event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on June 25 at the Minnetonka Civic Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
Summer Fest will include a variety of free activities for community members of all ages, including music, games, and a firework show at the end of the night.
“This year is particularly important because the event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and called off due to weather in 2021,” said Sara Woeste, the assistant recreation director for the city of Minnetonka. “We are hopeful for a good weather day and a chance for people to gather and enjoy great food, activities, and live music.”
Woeste, who has been helping plan Summer Fest since 2006 said, “The planning process for the next year begins as soon as the event is complete”, with the event date, main stage entertainers, and firework vendor being secured between nine and 12 months prior to the actual event.
Included in Summer Fest this year is the Tot Trot race for children ages 2 through 8. All participants are welcome, no registration needed, and each will earn a medal at the end of the race. The annual Summer Fest pickleball tournament will once again take place at Lone Lake Park, and will run into the afternoon. Men’s and women’s doubles tournaments will begin at 8 a.m., followed by mixed doubles tournaments at 1:30 pm. The entry fee to compete in each event is $60.
Additionally, food trucks will be at the Civic Center location, along with beer and wine vendors. Even more fun events include a fire department open house, log rolling demos, inflatables, climbing walls, airbrush tattoos, and more. The night concludes with the Pop Rocks music show on the main stage, followed by a fireworks display at 10 p.m.
According to Woeste, Summer Fest is a long-standing Minnetonka tradition, and has been planned annually since the late 1970s.
Woeste added, “The event is planned with the help of representatives from several city departments including recreation services, police, fire, and public works. It is a true team effort to make this event happen.”
