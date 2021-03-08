Minnetonka Rotary’s charitable funds have taken a hit this past year as the service organization had to cancel some of its biggest fundraising events, including its main event last fall, the Links and Libations Golf Tournament.
Club President Chris Carr estimates the club was short $23,000 of its fundraising goal in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Money raised by the club supports local service projects, such as Free Bikes 4 Kids, local and international nonprofits, as well as scholarships for high school students.
To help regain some of those funds and keep on giving, club members began looking for creative ways to have fun as a club and raise money to continue their charitable efforts.
“This was unchartered territory for us,” Carr said.
This meant going from in-person weekly meetings to Zoom and other virtual events to keep the club members engaged.
For example, the club recently hosted a virtual happy hour where they made bowls for the Empty Bowls event supporting ICA Foodshelf and ResourceWest.
They also came up with new ways to raise funds through Roaring through Winter, a series of “fun and entertaining” virtual events, where participants not only can have fun but also help Rotary raise funds.
The first event will be 7-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11, with local magician Matt Dunn, who will present a half-hour show with “lots of magic, laughter and mystery.”
The next event will be a cooking class with chef Ali from The Caterers Kitchen in Hopkins.
The chef will present his “Master Class” while demonstrating one of his favorite dishes – crepes with banana flambé, Nutella and strawberries 7-8 p.m. Thursday, April 22.
Participants are invited to either watch or cook along. A recipe and ingredient list will be provided in advance.
The final event in the series will be 7-8 p.m. Thursday, May 13, in which Minnetonka Rotary member and certified meditation and mindfulness teacher Betsy Weiner will share how participants can bring more peacefulness and relaxation to their lives.
“I really want to give people the tools to experience it and start to bring it into their daily lives,” Weiner said.
She will begin with a discussion on mediation and “demystifying what it is and isn’t,” Weiner said, noting it can be a scary concept for some who don’t know much about it.
Then, she will give some practical advice on how to make oneself comfortable in their space, go over breathing techniques and teach the simplicity of the practice.
“I love sharing it and teaching it,” Weiner said of mediation. And this is her way of helping provide some “peacefulness during a difficult year.”
Each event starts at $25 with the option to make an additional donation. To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/o/minnetonka-rotary-32075710187 or portal.clubrunner.ca/3776.
