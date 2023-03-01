1

Ward 3 Council Member Bradley Schaeppi. 

Incumbent Bradley Schaeppi announced his intent not to run again

Minnetonka’s Ward 3 City Council Member, Bradley Schaeppi, recently announced his intent not to run for reelection in the coming 2023 election season.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

 

Tags

Load comments