Incumbent Bradley Schaeppi announced his intent not to run again
Minnetonka’s Ward 3 City Council Member, Bradley Schaeppi, recently announced his intent not to run for reelection in the coming 2023 election season.
“It’s been an honor to serve here for the residents of Minnetonka,” he said at a Jan. 9 council meeting, citing his years of community service even prior to his time with the Minnetonka City Council as one reason for wanting to step back and spend time with his family.
“I’ll be here through December, so not going away any time soon,” he added.
“I don’t know if anyone remembers, I ran pre-Covid in 2019, where you could still knock on doors,” he shared. “We’re a little bit different now, but it’s been a great experience, and just a little bit of a life change.”
Schaeppi was originally elected to the Ward 3 seat on the Minnetonka City Council in November of 2019.
He shared his thoughts about this experience, saying, “It was an honor and privilege to be voted in as Minnetonka Ward 3 Councilmember by a margin of 3 votes in 2019. I ran to serve a civic duty to my community as a true non-partisan who won the old fashioned way, walking almost every block and talking and listening to residents about their city. My campaign message was simple: Focus on basics: transparency, accountability, healthy/active lifestyle for all ages through safer walking/biking and improved environmental health and active amenities for kids in our parks.”
Fast-forwarding to 2023, Schaeppi was recently chosen to be the alternate acting mayor in the absence of both Mayor Brad Wiersum and 2023 Acting Mayor Kissy Coakley, who currently serves on the Ward 4 seat of the city council.
As council member’s terms last four years, January of 2024 will mark the end of Schaeppi’s. In light of this, he shared his encouragement for the residents of Ward 3 in Minnetonka to cast their hats into the ring.
“All four Wards are up this year, but just specific to Ward 3, it’s the northwest quadrant,” he clarified. “You don’t have to have experience with the city of Minnetonka. You don’t need to be in a political party. You don’t have to have lived in Minnetonka for a decade or 20 years.
“Lots of those things show up on political candidate webpages, but I’m living proof that you don’t need any of that. Our ballots are actually non-partisan, there’s no D, there’s no R. We also have ranked-choice voting, so there’s no early August primary that whittles it down to two. So there’s a lot of opportunity to run for local government here in Minnetonka.”
Schaeppi also encouraged residents who are interested in running for office to contact him with questions.
“I am happy to share thoughts on city governance, areas to improve, how to run a non-partisan campaign, etc,” he said. “If anyone has any questions about how it works, I’m happy to try and pass on [information]. If someone wants to have coffee, ask ‘how do you run for office?’, ‘How do you run if you’re not in a political party?’, my information is on the webpage. Just call me, email me. I’m happy to have coffee.”
The 2023 election day is set to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Schaeppi can be contacted at bschaeppi@minnetonkamn.gov or by calling 612-770-7447 for more information regarding the Ward 3 seat and election.
