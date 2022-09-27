1

Andy Martin served at Catholic Charities for 45 years, and is now being honored with an award.

Andy Martin has helped thousands of youth and families find home

Minnetonka resident Andy Martin has recently retired after 45 years of service as an employee of Catholic Charities in Minneapolis and St. Paul helping youth and families at risk of homelessness. For his work and dedication, Martin will receive the 2022 Bishop Joseph M. Sullivan Award from Catholic Charities USA.

