Andy Martin has helped thousands of youth and families find home
Minnetonka resident Andy Martin has recently retired after 45 years of service as an employee of Catholic Charities in Minneapolis and St. Paul helping youth and families at risk of homelessness. For his work and dedication, Martin will receive the 2022 Bishop Joseph M. Sullivan Award from Catholic Charities USA.
According to a press release, “CCUSA’s Bishop Sullivan Award recognizes a person working at a Catholic Charities agency who has distinguished him or herself in the area of helping children, youth and families. Andy will be recognized at CCUSA’s Annual Gathering in Baltimore later this month.”
Martin reflected on his time at Catholic Charities, a non-religious affiliated organization despite the name.
He said, “My favorite moments have been the ‘aha’ moments, whether it’s for myself, or a client, or staff, where someone learns something new,” he said. “We give a lot of help with a lot of things. But really what makes a big impact is when we give help learning. There’s the old analogy, you can give a fish, or you can teach to fish.”
An essential component of teaching people to fish comes with providing them the stability of home, according to Martin.
“I can have a rough day at work,” he explained, “but then I come home, and I’m greeted by my wife and our little dog, and everything feels better. A lot of our clients don’t have that.”
Martin shared that he’d often see a change in youth at Catholic Charities in their academic achievement, that once they had this stability of a home, their academic abilities would increase as well.
For many in Minnesota, however, finding a stable, affordable home is becoming more and more difficult. Martin noted that fixing the housing crisis is not as simple as some may think.
“We can’t just say, ‘We’re going to have an even playing field now, and everyone can walk or run at the same pace’,” he explained, “Because if you’re starting ten steps behind going at the same speed, you’ll never catch up. So we need something to help those who have been left behind to do some catching up.”
Additionally, once those people have been given help catching up, they need help to maintain it. This is where the heart of Catholic Charities’ work is done, not only intercepting, homelessness, but helping people prevent it in the future.
“It’s not an instant change,” Martin said. “You just can’t hand someone a house and say ‘Okay, live well.’ It’s a whole encompassing thing. How do you maintain that house, when you’ve never had a house to maintain? How do you get that steady job and plan for the future?”
Martin shared that he not only did a lot of work at Catholic Charities helping adults get on their feet, but helping kids learn to be kids after difficult experiences.
“With younger kids it’s [teaching them], how do you deal with learning to play?” Martin said. “That was one of the saddest experiences I ever had, taking a 12 year-old girl to shelter. She’d always been responsible for taking care of her younger siblings, and that’s all she knew.” Martin added, “It’s trying to show the possibilities, for some young kids, that you don’t have to fight [anymore].”
Needless to say, this work involves many mental health professionals on staff at Catholic Charities. “We have mental health consultants that come in. We have case managers within all our homeless programs and other programs. And in our day treatment [program], there’s a number of full-time therapists.”
These employees work with clients to build mental and emotional stability, in addition to the other stabilities Catholic Charities provides.
Martin shared that one technique often used in these settings is Trauma-Informed Care. He explained, “Knowing what people have gone through, you can then say ‘Okay, I understand where this behavior comes from.’”
Martin used this technique many times in his own work at Catholic Charities.
“I’ve worked with African American clients where their assumption is, ‘Oh he’s a white guy, he hates Black [people]’.” Martin recalled a staff meeting years ago in which an African American staff member gave him the analogy, “If I go into a restaurant and I get bad service, I don’t know if that service is bad service, or if it’s because someone is not treating me right.”
He added that this makes it hard for some clients to trust the help they are receiving at Catholic Charities. “That [knowledge] tailors your outlook on the world,” Martin said. “For many, many years, we’ve had these huge systemic disparities. And we’ve got a lot of making up to do.”
Regarding this issue and affordable housing at home in Minnetonka, Martin said, “For the leadership, what people need to know is: Help people maintain old housing, versus building up expensive new housing.”
Martin added this does not mean sacrificing quality, saying, “I think the commitment should be to do decent housing. If it’s not acceptable for you to live in at your minimal standards, it shouldn’t be for other people.”
He noted small factors like tree coverage and the ability to control the temperature of one’s home are aspects many people overlook, but add up to make a big difference in one’s quality of life.
“The other thing I think Minnetonka and other places need to deal with is allowing a little bit more density,” he said, which would create a more diverse and affordable community. Martin also shared his support of tiny homes as a way to make quality, cheaper housing and provide a higher density. “If people would just allow those,” he said.
Despite these areas of necessary improvement, Martin shared that as a 13-year Minnetonka resident, positive change is building in the community. “I am pleased that in the last year or so I’ve seen much, much more diversity,” he said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.