Longtime Minnetonka resident Krista Badola is excited to announce she is a published author with the recent release of her first novel “Out of Time.”
“Honestly, it feels like a dream come true,” said Badola of publishing her first novel. “I’ve been walking on clouds, and have been known to break out into an occasional happy dance.”
With a few breaks living in London and Singapore, Badola has lived in Minnetonka with her husband since 1994, where they also raised their two now adult daughters.
As is the motivation of many authors, Badola was inspired to write a novel that she would want to read and recommend to others.
“I love reading Scottish time-travel novels – think ‘Outlander’ by Diana Gabaldon – but was not finding the quality of books I really liked reading,” Badola said. “Of course I thought, ‘Hey! I can write a book. How hard can it be?’”
In “Out of Time,” readers are taken on a journey back in time with the book’s modern-day heroine, Abby.
Abby, who recently pulled her life together, enjoys helping her professor-turned-fiancé Anthony dig up medieval relics at the Scottish worksite, but if only he would spend less time digging and more time discovering her.
The story then turns to Cale, the warrior Laird of Lairn, who has been desperately searching for his abducted mother and siblings for the past two years.
With only one obscure clue, he needs to find a key to solve the mystery.
Frantic of never finding it, Cale despairs until one gloomy night he finds Abby at the end of a strange, misty tunnel, grabs her from her time, and brings her back to Scotland circa 1372.
Soon, Abby’s anger and Cale’s confusion turns into searing passion, and readers will discover whether their passion helps or hinders them from solving the puzzle of his missing family.
For Badola, the most relatable character is the heroine Abby.
“To me, the most interesting character dynamic is being able to see history through a modern woman’s eyes,” she said.
According to the trade organization Romance Writers of America survey results, 82% of romance readers are women and 18% are men.
“That sounds about right to me,” she said. “Anyone who enjoys an entertaining romantic romp through history, with a bit of mystery thrown in would truly enjoy this book.”
While non-fiction has its place, Badola said it’s also nice to relax with a light read once in a while.
She hopes readers can relax, have fun with the journey of “Out of Time,” “and maybe find a few laughs along the way,” she said.
In the wake of this new release, Badola is also brainstorming her next literary endeavor.
“I’m toying with the idea of writing a modern day rom-com about being married outside my culture and all the hilarious situations that arise from that,” Badola said. “What could possibly go wrong with reciting vows in a foreign language?”
The book is available on Amazon in trade paperback and e-book formats.
