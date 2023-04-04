1

Michael Mahler, who grew up in Minnetonka, is co-scoring the Children’s Theatre’s “An American Tail the Musical”.

Michael Mahler has also worked with Broadway, Netflix, and Universal Theatrical

The Children’s Theatre Company’s 2022-2023 season is set to go out with a bang, or at least a squeak, with the world premiere of “An American Tail the Musical”.

