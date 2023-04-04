Michael Mahler has also worked with Broadway, Netflix, and Universal Theatrical
The Children’s Theatre Company’s 2022-2023 season is set to go out with a bang, or at least a squeak, with the world premiere of “An American Tail the Musical”.
This story, which follows a young mouse and his family on their journey to find a new life in America, will be brought from the screen to the stage April 25 through June 18, with the help of former Minnetonka resident Michael Mahler.
A widely recognized songwriter, Mahler created the score for this musical with partner Alan Schmuckler. The two are writing their own destinies, as it were, with credits including score composition for the Children’s Theatre Company’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and Universal Theatrical Group’s “The Secret of my Success,” as well as writing music and lyrics for Netflix’s “My Little Pony: A New Generation.”
Both are Richard Rodgers Award winners, and Mahler’s bio states his “work was represented on Broadway in the revival of Miss Saigon (add’l lyrics),” while Schmuckler’s shares his work on the music, lyrics, score, and song production for “Kidding” on Showtime.
Mahler shared what the journey has looked like to this point from his days as a student.
“I grew up in Minnetonka,” said Mahler. “My whole family is really musical; my parents were both actors, and my siblings, I’m the oldest of four, we all are singers and musicians. We would all sing in church together and do plays together, and it was kind of a Von Trapp situation.”
Mahler shared that this “inescapable” exposure to music and theater is what led him to try his hand at creating his own works.
“When I was in high school I started writing songs for my rock band, and I was an actor, I was doing musicals, and I worked a lot at the Child’s Play Theater, now it’s called Stages Theater Company,” he said.
Mahler explained that he carried his love of music and acting through college, getting involved in student productions at Northwestern University, specifically in the Waa-Mu Show.
“I was looking for things to get involved in as a freshman, and it sounded interesting, and so I started writing songs for that,” he said. “It was a way to put my acting and songwriting together.”
“That’s actually where I met Alan Schmuckler, he was at Northwestern too,” Mahler continued. He shared that post-college, he and Schmuckler established a name for themselves in the music industry that would pave their way to writing for the word-premiere show at the Children’s Theatre.
“Alan and I wrote the ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ musical for [Children’s Theatre Company] that happened a few years ago, and that went well, so we have a good relationship there. And they were working with Universal Theatricals on adapting ‘American Tail.’ Universal knew Alan and my work because we wrote another show for them; we did a score for ‘The Secret of My Success’ musical.
“It kind of was a natural fit. So we got that job, and we’re really grateful, because [Children’s Theatre Company] is a property that I remember loving as a kid.”
Despite the honor and recognition that comes with scoring an entire musical, Mahler shared his approach to minimizing the pressure that also comes with such a job.
“It’s super daunting when you think about a whole score. I guess the way to do it, I’ve found that works best for me, is to just go piece by piece. You kind of start from the story; the way I like to work is, it’s story first, the songs are in service of the plot, and moving the story forward,” Mahler said.
He explained that his musical theater background is what really helps in these situations.
“Because I was an actor, I like to imagine myself in the character’s shoes, and like ‘If I was this person, or if I was playing this part, what kind of music would I need for this moment? What words would I need to get my point across or to work out my thoughts?’ I kind of think about it from the inside out,” Mahler said.
In a musical theater setting, Mahler stressed that the process of getting a final score is “ever-changing.”
“We have a draft obviously that we’re in rehearsals with right now, and in rehearsals we’re learning every day from the actors and from the director and the choreographer, what works and what could be improved,” he explained. “You just keep rewriting; I imagine we’ll be rewriting all the way up to opening night.”
Of interpreting source material for other mediums into the theater, Mahler said, “It’s about translating it, taking what’s beautiful and what you love about the piece and finding a way to make that story come alive in the theatrical setting.”
Mahler’s passion for songwriting is clear, and he stated his desire to continue doing so in whatever way he can, saying “I like to walk through the doors that are open.”
“I really enjoy doing this, and I hope I can do this for as long as they’ll let me,” he said. “It’s been interesting to see where it’s taken me. Alan and I have been able to work on some really fun projects, and we have some more up our sleeves we’re developing now.”
“It’s taking us to some fun, interesting places,” Mahler continued. “I just hope to be able to keep writing songs that people enjoy. To me, it doesn’t really matter where they are; if it’s on a Broadway stage, great, if it’s here in Minneapolis, great. I just want people to enjoy our work.”
Mahler shared what he loves about “An American Tail the Musical,” and encouraged all to go see it.
“In this time more than ever, it feels really important, to me anyways, to really think about what it is to be American, and what the immigrant experience really is and what that means, and how many communities it takes to make this country. To have to work together and find ways to find common ground,” he said.
“[The story] is also really beautifully about family. It’s kind of these big issues, but it’s all told through the lens of this cute little mouse, and his family, and their struggles and finding ways to fit in and come together again. It’s personal for everybody.”
He shared that “it’s a funny script”, and “it’s full of adventure and fun, and I think everybody who sees it is going to take something away from it.”
For more information on ‘An American Tail the Musical’ or for ticket sales, readers can visit childrenstheatre.org.
