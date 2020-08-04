The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act established the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) and appropriated $150 billion to the fund, providing payments to state, local and tribal governments navigating the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Minnetonka’s share was $4.04 million.
Staff reported a projected general fund budget deficit of about $1.3 million when looking at the major components directly affected by COVID-19. A more accurate and complete budget update will be provided at the budget study session Monday, Aug. 24. It was noted that all departments are actively looking for ways to reduce their 2020 expenditures.
It was reported that the 2020 recreation and rental receipts within the general fund are anticipated to under-perform by about $920,000 or 68%. Staff estimates there will be about $400,000 in general fund recreational salary savings due to the hiring of fewer seasonal and temporary staff.
License and permit revenue is also declining with an estimated 2020 budget shortfall of about $710,000 or 16%. Court fines are continuing with their downward trend and are expected to be about $150,000 less than the original $330,000 budget.
Overall, the city’s general fund revenue is expected to be about $1.7 million short of the original 2020 budget.
The city’s two recreational enterprise funds, the Williston Fitness Center and Ice Arena have both experienced significant revenue losses that are estimated to be approximately $970,000 or 34% and $143,000 or 16 %, respectively. Both facilities will offset some of their losses in revenue by realizing salary savings, due to a reduction in need for temporary and seasonal staff.
Costs associated with lost revenue are not eligible for CARES Act funding.
It was noted that there are still questions as to what is allowed and not allowed, including whether public safety payroll expenditures are acceptable and appropriate allocations under the guidance.
Eligible COVID-19 expenditures include:
• personal protective equipment (PPE) and other safety measures such as plexiglass and cleaning supplies and services. In addition, there are technology needs to aid staff in working remotely and providing virtual public meetings. To date these costs amount to over $100,000, with additional costs yet to be incurred for building retrofits and other technology needs.
• Personnel costs, which is largest expenditure related to reducing the spread of COVID-19, accounts for $822,000.
• Paid pandemic leave across all departments account for approximately $1.1 million.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the city continued paying employees, even if there was no available work, in order to ensure a stable workforce once operations resumed. In addition, public works and police officers rotated shift work by reducing staff to as minimal levels as possible while still maintaining essential operations, in order to minimize contact and reduce the chances of spreading the virus. This rotation meant that only about half the staff were on duty at any one time to maintain these essential functions. Staff not on duty were still paid their normal hours.
Additional eligible expenditures include the business loan and the rental assistance programs implemented by the city council back in April, which accounts for $375,000.
Expenditures yet to be accounted for include unemployment costs for employees that have since been furloughed, additional I.T. equipment, PPE, etc.
The CARES Act funding allows the city to address a hole in the 2020 budget. Utilizing excess CRF for capital projects will also provide relief to the 2021 levy and budget, according to staff.
Compiled by Kristen Miller.
