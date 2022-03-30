After a lull in its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, Minnetonka is rebooting a task force on the topic while also planning to create a permanent commission.
A task force began meeting to make recommendations to the council last year but quit meeting last fall.
The Minnetonka City Council participated in a robust conversation on the issue at a March 2 study session, according to a city staff report. As part of the discussion facilitated by the consultant, an organization called Turnlane, the council considered reforming the task force and drafted a shared vision statement.
Acting City Manager Mike Funk explained, “I think we recognize it is tough work. It is hard work, but the city is committed to it. And so part of that commitment is having a shared vision statement.”
The draft for the statement said, “We will foster a more inclusive and equitable Minnetonka by addressing bias and rooting out intolerance and racism wherever it exists in our community.”
The final version the council approved March 21 contained some tweaks. Mayor Brad Wiersum objected to the phrase “rooting out.”
“To me, that sounds rather ‘1984’-ish and Big Brother-ish,” said Wiersum, referring to the cautionary novel by George Orwell that included the concept of the Thought Police. “I mean, how does a city root out opinions or people’s points of view?”
Instead, Wiersum suggested a statement that said, “We will foster a more inclusive and equitable Minnetonka by acknowledging our biases and by working to eliminate intolerance and racism wherever they exist in our community.”
He added, “My pitch on that is that it’s more realistic. ‘Working to eliminate’ is something we can do. ‘Rooting out’ is something I think that is hard for us to do.”
Councilmember Brian Kirk noted that he and Councilmember Kissy Coakley had both replaced Wiersum’s suggested word of “acknowledging” with the word “addressing.”
Councilmember Deb Calvert said she had the same reaction.
“I think words really do matter,” Calvert said. “I do think that we need to do more than acknowledge because there is work to do.”
Wiersum responded that he had no argument with the logic that the city needed to be action-oriented. Calvert also indicated the city should engage residents with a wide range of perspectives on their views on diversity, equity and inclusion – a thought that resonated with Wiersum.
“There isn’t one laser-beam thought on how we should do this and what’s right and what’s wrong,” Wiersum said. “We need to create space and, frankly, the best thing that could happen from our work in this issue is have a dialogue from a broad range of our residents.”
Wiersum also downplayed the extent to which equity problems exist in Minnetonka.
“We need to do better, but it’s not like it’s a disaster in our city, either – at least that’s my opinion,” said Wiersum, who added that he did not deny that the city has work to do.
The council voted to approve the revised statement reading, “We will foster a more inclusive and equitable Minnetonka by addressing our biases and by working to eliminate intolerance and racism wherever they exist in our community.”
Changes to the task force
The council next took up the composition of the newly reformed task force.
Funk said city staff recommended reducing the size of the task force from the 16 members it contained last year to nine members since seven previous task members “have graciously decided now is not the right time for them.”
Coakley noted that the staff recommendation for the membership included removing herself and the mayor from the task force.
Pointing to original concerns that including council and mayor participation in the task force could come across as “heavy-handed,” Coakley had said she had suggested she could step back from the group.
“I thought of this work as being that important for our city,” Coakley said.
She learned the city staff had taken the suggestion seriously when she saw the recommendations for the reformed task force. She asked for advice on whether removing herself from the task force would be necessary and whether the permanent group, which could be considered a human rights commission, should not include council members or the mayor.
Funk said the city’s consultant had found concerns when they surveyed task force members about the dynamics of the group and recommended removing elected officials from the group. Funk noted that the mayor and council ultimately will discuss which recommendations of the task force to follow.
Wiersum added that any council member could attend the meetings as an audience member, though open meeting laws would prevent a majority from attending.
Of other task force members, Wiersum said, “They felt more comfortable with us not participating on a go-forward basis, and I can live with that.”
As for the composition of a permanent group, Funk said, “I think that’s something that you’ll need to decide.”
The council then voted together to reconvene the task force with nine members. The returning members are Mary Pat Blake, Rickey Brown, Dr. Tyronne Carter, Dr. Nerita Hughes, Elena Imaretska, Sandy Johnson, Mary Pat Noonan, Todd Schoolman and Karyn Sciortino-Johnson.
The task force, which began meeting again the same week as the March 21 council meeting, is scheduled to provide recommendations to the Minnetonka City Council by mid-summer.
The group is tasked with sharing and exploring existing efforts and activities already occurring in Minnetonka, gaining an understanding of community views and expectations using community survey results and community engagement, reviewing best practices in other communities, identifying potential community partners like nonprofits, the faith community, schools and businesses and identifying short-term and long-term goals.
