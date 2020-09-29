The City of Minnetonka has reached an agreement with the Center for Biological Diversity in an effort to protect the rusty patched bumble bee, an endangered species, and its habitat in Lone Lake Park.
In August, a year after the Minnetonka City Council approved a concept plan for the development of 4.7 miles of mountain bike trails in the park, the Center for Biological Diversity announced its intent to take legal action to protect the bee habitat in the park.
After the announcement, the city had 60 days to apply for an Incidental Take Permit and develop a habitat conservation plan pursuant to the federal Endangered Species Act regarding the rusty patch bumblebee in the park.
According to the center, a national organization, Lone Lake Park represents 13% of the total population of the rusty patched bumble bee in Minnesota and 6% of the remaining populations in North America.
Over the summer, several of the bees were found in the park near the proposed trail site, according to the center’s statement. It asserted that construction of the bike course would harm the bumblebees by destroying their homes and causing other disturbances across half of the viable habitat in the 146-acre park.
The Minnetonka City Council approved the agreement at a meeting Sept. 21.
Councilmember Brian Kirk, who represents Ward 1 where the park is located, said it was nice to see this resolved and is ultimately a win for the environment.
“I see this as being a great compromise,” Kirk said. “I see that there’s action steps being taken to protect the rusty patch bumblebee, which was certainly one of the goals in this negotiation. And more than that, I see taking the city’s resources and applying it towards the environment.”
The estimated cost for increased measures as part of the settlement is $48,000, which will be incorporated into current and future public works operating budgets dedicated to park maintenance and natural resources.
Settlement details
The city has committed to measures to further protect the bees and their habitat in the park, including:
• Using the results of its bee survey and habitat mapping to help avoid the rusty patched bumble bee during construction.
• Avoiding tree removal, except hazard trees and small trees directly in the trail footprint, during construction.
• Enlisting a bee expert to conduct on-site inspections for bee activity during construction.
• Conducting post-project bumble bee surveys for a minimum of three years.
• Limiting the use of pesticides and pruning or removal of trees and plants during peak flowering periods for a minimum of five years.
• Creating an additional 1 acre of habitat for the bee and enhance pollinators in other areas of the park.
• Promoting bee habitat throughout Minnetonka through policies, education and action.
In addition to these measures, two resident groups – Friends of Lone Lake Park and Minnetonka Off-Road Cyclists – have committed volunteers to protect habitat in Lone Lake Park.
Tara Cornelisse, a senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity, said Minnetonka is setting a standard for other municipalities in the Midwest in regard to these new conservation measures for the bee.
“This agreement will bring real, on-the-ground conservation measures to saving the rusty patched bumblebee … with everyone working together, Lone Lake Park will keep providing the habitat that’s so urgently needed for this endangered bee’s survival and recovery,” Cornelisse wrote in a statement.
Learn more about the bike trail project, including findings from the environmental studies, construction details, project background and more at minnetonkamn.gov.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.