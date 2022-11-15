Nov. 1 - Theft at 14900 block of Highland Trail.
- Theft at 3900 block of Victoria Street.
- Theft at 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft at 11500 block of Highway 7.
- Theft at 1500 block of Plymouth Road.
Nov. 2 - Theft from vehicle at 5200 block of Silver Maple Circle.
- Theft at 2200 block of Plymouth Road.
- Theft at 18500 block of Delton Avenue.
Nov. 3 - Theft at 5700 block of Rowland Road.
Nov. 4 - Theft from vehicle at 10500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft from vehicle at 10500 block of Greenbrier Road.
- Theft at 9600 block of Waterstone Place.
- Theft at 300 block of Carlson Parkway.
- Theft at 13800 block of Inverness Road.
- Theft from vehicle at 10600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft from vehicle at 19000 block of Stratford Road.
Nov. 5 - Theft from vehicle at 1150 block of Cedar Pass.
- Theft at 2700 Autumnwood Lane.
- Bike theft at 10000 block of Greenbrier Road.
- Theft at 10900 block of Red Circle Drive.
Nov. 6 - Theft at 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Nov. 7 - Theft at 13500 block of North Street.
- Burglary at 12600 block of Junction Road.
- Theft at 13900 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Theft at Scenic Heights Drive and Excelsior Boulevard.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Readers' Choice Winners
Community Guides
Current Sections
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.