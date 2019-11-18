Included in the department’s Oct. 27 to Nov. 2 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 27 - Theft from auto reported along the 11300 block of Cedar Pointe Drive South.
- Theft from auto reported along the 11100 block of Bren Road West.
- A domestic incident reported along the 14700 block of Oakwood Road.
- A domestic incident reported along the 10200 block of 34th Street West.
- An assault reported along the 2000 block of Lindbergh Drive.
Oct. 28 - An assault reported along the 17500 block of Highway 7.
- Theft reported along the 14000 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Theft from auto reported along the 14600 block of Highway 7.
- A domestic incident reported along the 10800 block of Cedar Bend.
Oct. 29 - A disturbance reported along the 11200 block of Fairfield Road.
- Theft from auto reported along the 3400 block of Williston Road.
- A domestic incident reported along the 17400 block of Comet Circle.
Oct. 30 - Theft from auto reported along the 13900 block of Lake Street Extension.
- A domestic incident reported along the 15000 block of Peteler Lane.
- Robbery reported along the 4800 block of County Road 101.
- A domestic incident reported along the 14000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Oct. 31 - A juvenile problem reported along the 16200 block of Highway 7.
- A disturbance reported along the 14600 block of Lake Street Extension.
Nov. 1 - A juvenile problem reported along the 3800 block of Baker Road.
- An incident of assault reported along the 17000 block of Lake Street Extension.
- A civil matter reported along the 17900 block of Old Excelsior Boulevard.
- A domestic incident reported along the 5100 block of Boarshead Road.
- Drug possession reported at the intersection of Shady Oak Road and Minnetonka Boulevard.
Nov. 2 - Theft reported along the 10500 block of Greenbriar Road.
- A domestic incident reported along the 5500 block of Wingwood Court.
- A domestic incident reported along the 5600 block of Green Circle Drive.
