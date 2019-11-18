Minnetonka Police Department

Included in the department’s Oct. 27 to Nov. 2 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 27 - Theft from auto reported along the 11300 block of Cedar Pointe Drive South.

- Theft from auto reported along the 11100 block of Bren Road West.

- A domestic incident reported along the 14700 block of Oakwood Road.

- A domestic incident reported along the 10200 block of 34th Street West.

- An assault reported along the 2000 block of Lindbergh Drive.

Oct. 28 - An assault reported along the 17500 block of Highway 7.

- Theft reported along the 14000 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Theft from auto reported along the 14600 block of Highway 7.

- A domestic incident reported along the 10800 block of Cedar Bend.

Oct. 29 - A disturbance reported along the 11200 block of Fairfield Road.

- Theft from auto reported along the 3400 block of Williston Road.

- A domestic incident reported along the 17400 block of Comet Circle.

Oct. 30 - Theft from auto reported along the 13900 block of Lake Street Extension.

- A domestic incident reported along the 15000 block of Peteler Lane.

- Robbery reported along the 4800 block of County Road 101.

- A domestic incident reported along the 14000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

Oct. 31 - A juvenile problem reported along the 16200 block of Highway 7.

- A disturbance reported along the 14600 block of Lake Street Extension.

Nov. 1 - A juvenile problem reported along the 3800 block of Baker Road.

- An incident of assault reported along the 17000 block of Lake Street Extension.

- A civil matter reported along the 17900 block of Old Excelsior Boulevard.

- A domestic incident reported along the 5100 block of Boarshead Road.

- Drug possession reported at the intersection of Shady Oak Road and Minnetonka Boulevard.

Nov. 2 - Theft reported along the 10500 block of Greenbriar Road.

- A domestic incident reported along the 5500 block of Wingwood Court.

- A domestic incident reported along the 5600 block of Green Circle Drive.

