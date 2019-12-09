Minnetonka Police Department

Included in the department’s Nov. 24 to 30 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 24 - Property damage reported along the 14000 block of Wychewood Road.

- Theft from auto reported at the intersection of Rowland Road and Whitewater Drive.

- A domestic incident reported along the 15000 block of Wing Lake Drive.

- Theft reported along the 4800 block of County Road 101.

- Threat reported along the 3000 block of Tonkawood Road.

Nov. 25 - Drug possession reported at the intersection of Glenview Drive and Excelsior Boulevard.

Nov. 26 - Suspicious act reported along the 18700 block of Stratford Road.

- Suspicious act reported along the 2300 block of Oakland Road.

- Burglary reported along the 3200 block of Larchmore Avenue.

- Burglary reported along the 15100 block of Highway 7.

- Burglary reported along the 4600 block of County Road 101.

- Trespassing reported along the 18300 block of Highway 7.

- An incident of harassment reported along the 2000 block of Lindbergh Drive.

- Forgery reported along the 5000 block of Beacon Hill Road.

- A domestic incident reported along the 5600 block of Cherry Hill Road.

Nov. 27 - Drug possession reported along the 12200 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- A fight reported along the 12900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft reported along the 11300 block of Highway 7.

Nov. 28 - A domestic incident reported along the 6100 block of Chasewood Parkway.

Nov. 29 - Theft from auto reported along the 100 block of Cheshire Lane North.

- Missing person reported along the 5200 block of Beachside Drive.

- Vandalism reported at the intersection of Boarshead Road and Delton Avenue.

- Theft from auto reported along the 9600 block of Waterstone Place.

Nov. 30 - A domestic incident reported along the 19000 block of Stratford Road.

- Suspicious act reported along the 13500 block of Ridgedale Drive.

