Included in the department’s Nov. 24 to 30 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 24 - Property damage reported along the 14000 block of Wychewood Road.
- Theft from auto reported at the intersection of Rowland Road and Whitewater Drive.
- A domestic incident reported along the 15000 block of Wing Lake Drive.
- Theft reported along the 4800 block of County Road 101.
- Threat reported along the 3000 block of Tonkawood Road.
Nov. 25 - Drug possession reported at the intersection of Glenview Drive and Excelsior Boulevard.
Nov. 26 - Suspicious act reported along the 18700 block of Stratford Road.
- Suspicious act reported along the 2300 block of Oakland Road.
- Burglary reported along the 3200 block of Larchmore Avenue.
- Burglary reported along the 15100 block of Highway 7.
- Burglary reported along the 4600 block of County Road 101.
- Trespassing reported along the 18300 block of Highway 7.
- An incident of harassment reported along the 2000 block of Lindbergh Drive.
- Forgery reported along the 5000 block of Beacon Hill Road.
- A domestic incident reported along the 5600 block of Cherry Hill Road.
Nov. 27 - Drug possession reported along the 12200 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- A fight reported along the 12900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft reported along the 11300 block of Highway 7.
Nov. 28 - A domestic incident reported along the 6100 block of Chasewood Parkway.
Nov. 29 - Theft from auto reported along the 100 block of Cheshire Lane North.
- Missing person reported along the 5200 block of Beachside Drive.
- Vandalism reported at the intersection of Boarshead Road and Delton Avenue.
- Theft from auto reported along the 9600 block of Waterstone Place.
Nov. 30 - A domestic incident reported along the 19000 block of Stratford Road.
- Suspicious act reported along the 13500 block of Ridgedale Drive.
