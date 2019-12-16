Included in the department’s Dec. 1 to 7 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 1 - Shots heard along the 3400 block of Balsa Court.
Dec. 2 - Theft from auto reported along the 11100 block of Cedar Hills Boulevard.
- Forgery reported along the 9700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Threat reported along the 2000 block of Lindbergh Drive.
- Domestic incident reported along the 2400 block of Ford Road.
- Theft reported along the 5800 block of County Road 101.
Dec. 3 - Theft reported along the 17500 block of Highway 7.
- Domestic incident reported along the 17900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Suspicious act reported along the 12400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Disturbance reported along the 10400 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Dec. 4 - An incident of harassment reported along the 5400 block of Beacon Hill Road.
- Theft reported along the 1000 block of Plymouth Road.
- Suspicious act reported at the intersection of Williston Road and Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft reported along the 10500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft reported along the 1500 block of Plymouth Road.
- Domestic incident reported along the 20 block of Kingsview Lane North.
- Theft reported along the 16000 block of Adeline Lane.
Dec. 5 - Theft reported along the 5200 block of Black Friars Lane.
Dec. 6 - Theft from auto reported along the 13300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft reported along the 3700 block of County Road 101.
- Theft reported along the 4200 block of Trail Ridge Lane.
Dec. 7 - Domestic incident reported along the 9600 block of Waterstone Place.
- Disturbance reported along the 2800 block of Hopkins Crossroad.
- Burglary reported along the 13000 block of Lake Street Extension.
- Domestic incident reported along the 10500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
