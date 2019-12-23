Included in the department’s Dec. 8 to 14 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 8 - Burglary reported along the 3700 block of Westmark Circle.
Dec. 9 - Burglary reported along the 15300 block of Minnetonka Industrial Road.
- Property damage reported along the 1000 block of Plymouth Road.
- Drug possession reported along the 14800 block of Belvoir Drive.
- Theft reported along the 1000 block of Plymouth Road.
- Suspicious act reported along the 19000 block of Radford Street.
Dec. 10 - Drug possession reported along the 18300 block of Highway 7.
- Theft reported along the 18300 block of Highway 7.
- Car theft reported along the 13600 block of Ridgedale Drive.
Dec. 11 - Forgery reported along the 17900 block of Brigham Trail.
- Theft from auto reported along the 9000 block of Waterstone Place.
- Theft reported along the 3100 block of Lake Shore Boulevard.
- Property damage reported along the 15400 block of Minnetonka Industrial Road.
Dec. 12 - Burglary reported along the 5800 block of Opus Parkway.
- Theft reported along the 9700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Drug possession reported along the 4700 block of Fairhills Road West.
Dec. 13 - Theft reported along the 12000 block of Mayflower Circle.
- Property damage reported along the 5100 block of Boarshead Road.
- Theft reported along the 14000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Drug possession reported along the 12700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Dec. 14 - Domestic incident reported along the 5800 block of Chastek Way.
