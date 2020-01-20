Minnetonka Police Department

Included in the department’s Jan. 5 to 11 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 5 - Drunk problem reported along the 4100 block of Shady Oak Road.

- Theft from auto reported along the 9700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

Jan. 6 - Littering reported along the 14900 block of Williams Lane.

Jan. 7 - Suspicious act reported along the 4000 block of Williston Road.

- Threat reported along the 17800 block of Old Excelsior Boulevard.

- Threat reported along the 3700 block of Cardinal Road.

- Theft reported along the 2800 block of Hopkins Crossroad.

- Theft reported along the 700 block of Carlson Parkway.

- Suspicious act reported along the 12600 block of Bent Tree Road.

- Theft reported along the 12900 block of Forest Meadow Drive.

- Theft reported along the 14000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Theft from auto reported along the 11500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft reported along the 12000 block of Marion Lane West.

Jan. 8 - Theft from auto reported along the 14600 block of Atrium Way.

- Forgery reported along the 12600 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Domestic incident reported along the 4900 block of Barbara Drive.

Jan. 9 - Car theft reported along the 10200 block of 34th Street West.

Jan. 10 - Theft reported along the 3500 block of Shady Oak Road.

- Recovered vehicle reported along the 17300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft reported along the 10400 block of Greenbrier Road.

Jan. 11 - Theft reported along the 3400 block of Williston Road.

- Theft reported along the 5700 Eden Prairie Road.

Load comments