Minnetonka Police Department

Included in the department’s Nov. 3 to 18 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 3 - Drug possession reported at the intersection of Excelsior Boulevard and Interstate 494.

Nov. 4 - Burglary reported along the 5600 block of Feltl Road.

- Theft from auto reported along the 10500 block of Greenbriar Road.

- A domestic incident reported along the 4600 block of Woodhill Road.

- A domestic incident reported along the 900 block of Sunnyview Lane.

Nov. 5 - Theft from auto reported along the 10500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

Nov. 6 - Burglary reported along the 10900 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Theft reported along the 5500 block of Bristol Lane.

- Theft reported along the 10300 block of Bren Road West.

- Theft reported along the 11000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Car theft reported along the 11000 block of Highway 7.

Nov. 7 - Burglary reported along the 12500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft from auto reported along the 17300 block of Ridgeview Drive.

- Theft reported along the 9700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Theft from auto reported along the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.

Nov. 8 - A domestic incident reported along the 12700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft reported along the 14000 block of Oakwood Road Extension.

- Theft reported along the 10000 block of Greenbrier Road.

- An incident of harassment reported along the 10300 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Burglary reported along the 10400 block of Greenbrier Road.

- Theft reported along the 4800 block of County Road 101.

- Forgery reported along the 2300 block of Cedarwood Ridge.

- Theft reported along the 9700 block of Ann Lane.

Nov. 9 - A domestic incident reported along the 18100 block of Old Excelsior Boulevard.

Nov. 10 - Individual driving under the influence reported along the 9900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Disturbance reported along the 10800 block of Cedar Bend.

- A domestic incident reported along the 11500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- A domestic incident reported along the 14700 block of Karyl Drive.

Nov. 11 - Theft from auto reported along the 13800 block of Ridgedale Drive.

Nov. 12 - A domestic incident reported along the 3600 block of Arbor Lane.

- Assault reported along the 5700 block of Bluebird Lane.

- Theft from auto reported along the 1600 block of Plymouth Road.

Nov. 13 - Theft from auto reported along the 11000 block of Oak Knoll Terrace South.

- Assault reported along the 18300 block of Highway 7.

- Theft reported along the 10500 block of Greenbrier Road.

- Forgery reported along the 11100 block of Mill Run.

- Juvenile problem reported along the 5700 block of Rowland Road.

- Burglary reported along the 9600 block of Waterstone Place.

- An incident of shoplifting reported along the 4800 block of County Road 101.

- An incident of property damage reported along the 13800 Ridgedale Drive.

Nov. 14 - Theft from auto reported along the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.

- Theft from auto reported along the 10000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- An incident of property damage reported along the 5600 block of Shady Oak Road.

Nov. 15 - Car theft reported along the 2800 block of Hedberg Drive.

- Theft reported along the 5000 block of Opportunity Court.

- A domestic incident reported along the 3500 block of Orchard Lane.

- A trespassing incident reported along the 18300 block of Highway 7.

- Theft from auto reported along the 9600 block of Waterstone Place.

- A domestic incident reported along the 2100 block of Sheridan Hills Road.

- A domestic incident reported along the 19300 block of Vine Ridge Road.

Nov. 16 - An incident of property damage reported at the intersection of Interstate 394 and Carlson Parkway.

- A domestic incident reported along the 4800 block of Gaywood Drive.

- Theft from auto reported along the 15800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft reported along the 4500 block of Shady Oak Road.

