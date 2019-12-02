Included in the department’s Nov. 17 to 23 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 17 - Theft from auto reported along the 11200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Suspicious act reported along the 100 block of Plymouth Road.
- Car theft reported along the 5000 block of Crown Street.
- Theft from auto reported along the 13800 block of Ridgedale Drive.
Nov. 18 - Burglary reported along the 12000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Burglary reported along the 14500 block of Highway 7.
- Property damage reported along the 14000 block of Brandbury Walk.
- Theft reported along the 29800 block of Beechwood Avenue.
- A domestic incident reported along the 11000 block of Cedar Hills Boulevard.
- Theft reported along the 1500 block of Plymouth Road.
- A domestic incident reported along the 10200 block of 34th Street West.
- Theft from auto reported along the 11400 block of Royzelle Lane.
Nov. 19 - Theft reported along the 5600 block of Green Circle Drive.
- Theft reported along the 5400 block of Beacon Hill Road.
- Theft reported along the 13300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Forgery reported along the 10000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Forgery reported along the 15000 block of Post Road.
- A domestic incident reported along the 14700 block of Oakwood Road.
- Theft from auto reported along the 1600 block of Plymouth Road.
Nov. 20 - Domestic incident reported along the 14700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft reported along the 14000 block of Yorkshire Avenue South.
- Theft from auto reported along the 15300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft reported along the 100 block of Willoughby Way East.
- Theft reported along the 10400 block of Greenbrier Road.
- Theft reported along the 13300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Nov. 21 - Property damage reported along the 10000 block of Oak Knoll Terrace South.
- Theft reported along the 1800 block of Plymouth Road.
- Theft reported along the 5800 block of Opus Parkway.
- Suspicious act reported along the 13000 block of Ridgedale Drive.
Nov. 22 - Theft reported along the 10000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Forgery reported along the 48000 block of Hamilton Lane.
- Theft from auto reported along the 16000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft reported along the 9600 block of Oak Ridge Triangle.
- Property damage reported along the 3100 block of Groveland School Road.
Nov. 23 - A domestic incident reported along the 15800 block of Boulder Creek Circle.
