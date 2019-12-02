Minnetonka Police Department

Included in the department’s Nov. 17 to 23 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 17 - Theft from auto reported along the 11200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Suspicious act reported along the 100 block of Plymouth Road.

- Car theft reported along the 5000 block of Crown Street.

- Theft from auto reported along the 13800 block of Ridgedale Drive.

Nov. 18 - Burglary reported along the 12000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Burglary reported along the 14500 block of Highway 7.

- Property damage reported along the 14000 block of Brandbury Walk.

- Theft reported along the 29800 block of Beechwood Avenue.

- A domestic incident reported along the 11000 block of Cedar Hills Boulevard.

- Theft reported along the 1500 block of Plymouth Road.

- A domestic incident reported along the 10200 block of 34th Street West.

- Theft from auto reported along the 11400 block of Royzelle Lane.

Nov. 19 - Theft reported along the 5600 block of Green Circle Drive.

- Theft reported along the 5400 block of Beacon Hill Road.

- Theft reported along the 13300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Forgery reported along the 10000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Forgery reported along the 15000 block of Post Road.

- A domestic incident reported along the 14700 block of Oakwood Road.

- Theft from auto reported along the 1600 block of Plymouth Road.

Nov. 20 - Domestic incident reported along the 14700 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Theft reported along the 14000 block of Yorkshire Avenue South.

- Theft from auto reported along the 15300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft reported along the 100 block of Willoughby Way East.

- Theft reported along the 10400 block of Greenbrier Road.

- Theft reported along the 13300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

Nov. 21 - Property damage reported along the 10000 block of Oak Knoll Terrace South.

- Theft reported along the 1800 block of Plymouth Road.

- Theft reported along the 5800 block of Opus Parkway.

- Suspicious act reported along the 13000 block of Ridgedale Drive.

Nov. 22 - Theft reported along the 10000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Forgery reported along the 48000 block of Hamilton Lane.

- Theft from auto reported along the 16000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft reported along the 9600 block of Oak Ridge Triangle.

- Property damage reported along the 3100 block of Groveland School Road.

Nov. 23 - A domestic incident reported along the 15800 block of Boulder Creek Circle.

