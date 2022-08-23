Aug. 7 - Burglary at 18800 block of Chestnut Lane.
- Theft from vehicle at 18800 block of Old Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft at 12900 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Theft from vehicle at 1000 block of Plymouth Road,
Aug. 8 - Car theft at 12300 block of Ridgedale Drive.
Aug. 9 - Theft from vehicle at 16500 block of Temple Drive.
- Theft from vehicle at 5800 block of Red Cherry Lane.
- Forgery at 14600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft at 3900 block of Victoria Street.
- Theft at 13500 block of Ridgedale Drive.
Aug. 10 - Theft at 13500 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Forgery at 13600 block of Bellevue Drive.
- Theft at 18700 block of Stratford Road.
- Theft at 1500 block of Plymotuh Road.
- Theft at 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Aug. 11 - Theft at 700 block of Fairfield Circle.
- Theft from vehicle at 2500 block of Westview Terrace.
- Theft at 5900 block of Holiday Way.
Aug. 12 - Theft at 11400 block of Highway 7.
- Forgery at 14200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft at 17600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
Aug. 13 - Robbery at 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Readers' Choice Winners
Community Guides
Current Sections
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.