Minnetonka Police Department

Included in the department’s Dec. 22 to 30 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 22 - Theft from auto reported along the 10600 block of Smetana Road.

- Theft from auto reported along the 10500 block of Greenbrier Road.

- Theft reported along the 1000 block of Plymouth Road.

- A domestic incident reported along the 16600 block of Canterbury Drive.

Dec. 23 - Burglary reported along the 15100 block of Highway 7.

- Theft reported along the 3800 block of Baker Road.

- Theft reported along the 10400 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Harassment reported along the 5900 block of Scenic Heights Drive.

- Drug possession reported along the 12700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Dec. 24 - Theft from auto reported along the 10400 block of Greenbrier Road.

- Theft from auto reported along the 10500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Property damage reported along the 2100 block of Ford Road.

- Theft reported along the 4800 block of County Road 101.

Dec. 26 - Theft from auto reported along the 5700 block of Rowland Road.

- A domestic incident reported along the 10000 block of Stratford Road.

- A domestic incident reported along the 18100 block of Old Excelsior Boulevard.

Dec. 27 - Theft from auto reported along the 10100 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- A civil matter reported along the 18100 block of Old Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft from auto reported along the 3300 block of Breconwood Circle.

- Suspicious act reported along the 13500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- A domestic incident reported along the 19000 block of Stratford Road.

Dec. 28 - A domestic incident reported along the 10200 block of Cedar Lake Road.

