Included in the department’s Feb. 20-26 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 20 - Theft at 5500 block of Eden Prairie Road.

- Assault at 10900 block of Bren Road East.

- Theft from automobile at 500 block of Carlson Parkway.

Feb. 21 - Prowler at 5300 block of Nolan Drive.

- Theft from automobile at 500 block of Carlson Parkway.

- Theft at 13500 block of Ridgedale Drive.

Feb. 22 - Theft at 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft from automobile at 13800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Feb. 23 - Damage to property at 5800 block of Clearwater Drive.

- Car theft at 17500 Highway 7.

- Theft from automobile at 4300 block of Baker Road.

Feb. 24 - Recovered vehicle at 3700 block of Minnehaha Avenue.

- Theft at 2100 block of Portico Green.

- Burglary at 1900 YMCA Lane.

Feb. 25 - Damage to property at 14000 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Car theft at 12700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Feb. 26 - Abandoned vehicle at the intersection of Clearwater Drive and Rowland Road.

- Theft from automobile at 3800 block of Tonkawood Road.

- Theft at 12300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft from automobile at 10000 block of 34th Street West.

