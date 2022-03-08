Included in the department’s Feb. 20-26 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 20 - Theft at 5500 block of Eden Prairie Road.
- Assault at 10900 block of Bren Road East.
- Theft from automobile at 500 block of Carlson Parkway.
Feb. 21 - Prowler at 5300 block of Nolan Drive.
- Theft at 13500 block of Ridgedale Drive.
Feb. 22 - Theft at 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft from automobile at 13800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Feb. 23 - Damage to property at 5800 block of Clearwater Drive.
- Car theft at 17500 Highway 7.
- Theft from automobile at 4300 block of Baker Road.
Feb. 24 - Recovered vehicle at 3700 block of Minnehaha Avenue.
- Theft at 2100 block of Portico Green.
- Burglary at 1900 YMCA Lane.
Feb. 25 - Damage to property at 14000 block of Ridgedale Drive.
- Car theft at 12700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Feb. 26 - Abandoned vehicle at the intersection of Clearwater Drive and Rowland Road.
- Theft from automobile at 3800 block of Tonkawood Road.
- Theft at 12300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft from automobile at 10000 block of 34th Street West.
