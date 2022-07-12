Included in the Minnetonka Police June 26 through July 4 reports were these incidents:

June 26 - Theft on the 10100 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Vandalism on the 2100 block of Ford Road.

- Theft on the 11300 block of Highway 7.

June 27 - Theft on the 10100 block of 34 Street West.

- Theft from vehicle on the 19100 block of Stratford Road.

- Theft on the 12300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 13500 blcok of Ridgedale Drive.

- Theft on the 16500 block of Hidden Valley Road.

June 28 - Theft on the 1600 block of Hopkins Crossroad.

- Forgery on the 11200 block of Cedar Pointe Drive North.

- Theft on the 19000 block of Stratford Road.

- Theft on the 14100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

June 29 - Vandalism on the 2400 block of Ford Road.

- Theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 1500 block of Plymouth Road.

- Theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 10100 block of 34 Street West.

June 30 - Theft on the 15500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Car theft on the 4300 block of Shady Oak Road.

- Theft on the 13100 block of Ridgedale Drive.

- Theft on the 5000 block of Baker Road.

July 1 - Theft from vehicle on the 10100 block of Greenbrier Road.

- Theft on the 4800 block of County Road 101.

- Theft on the 00 block of Westwood Road.

- Theft from vehicle on the 5600 block of Shady Oak Road.

- Theft on the 10900 block of Bren Road East.

- Theft from vehicle on the 14600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

July 2 - Car theft on the 18600 block of Old Excelsior Boulevard.

- Theft from vehicle on the 3700 block of Plymouth Road.

- Theft from vehicle on the 10200 block of Cedar Lake Road.

Tags

Load comments