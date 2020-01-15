Included in the department’s Dec. 29 to Jan 4 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 29 - A domestic incident reported along the 9600 block of Waterstone Place.
- Theft reported along the 4800 block of County Road 101.
- Suspicious act reported along the 3700 block of Huntington Drive.
- A domestic incident reported along the 10300 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Dec. 30 - Threat reported along the 4800 block of Royal Oaks Drive.
- Car theft reported along the 10200 block of Greenbrier Road.
Dec. 31 - Theft reported along the 13100 block of Ridgedale Drive.
Jan. 1 - A domestic incident reported along the 5400 block of Smetana Drive.
- A domestic incident reported along the 15000 block of Peteler Lane.
- Vandalism incident reported along the 5900 block of Stoneybrook Drive.
- Theft from auto reported along the 5700 block of Rowland Road.
Jan. 2 - Property damage reported along the 17000 block of Prospect Place.
- Property damage reported along the 700 block of Fairfield Circle.
- Theft reported along the 10800 block of Cedar Bend.
- Theft reported along the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.
- Suspicious act reported along the 11000 Cedar Hills Boulevard.
- Theft from auto reported along the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.
- Theft reported along the 11200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- An incident of harassment reported along the 2000 block of Lindbergh Drive.
Jan. 3 - Theft reported along the 1900 block of YMCA Lane.
- Animal complaint reported along the 15700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft reported along the 15000 block of Plymouth Road.
- Theft reported along the 14500 block of Minnetonka Drive.
- A domestic incident reported along the 200 block of Bellwether Path.
Jan. 4 - A domestic incident reported along the 15400 block of Sussex Drive.
- Theft reported along the 4300 block of Woods Way.
- Theft reported along the 17400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.