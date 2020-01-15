Minnetonka Police Department

Included in the department’s Dec. 29 to Jan 4 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 29 - A domestic incident reported along the 9600 block of Waterstone Place.

- Theft reported along the 4800 block of County Road 101.

- Suspicious act reported along the 3700 block of Huntington Drive.

- A domestic incident reported along the 10300 block of Cedar Lake Road.

Dec. 30 - Threat reported along the 4800 block of Royal Oaks Drive.

- Car theft reported along the 10200 block of Greenbrier Road.

Dec. 31 - Theft reported along the 13100 block of Ridgedale Drive.

Jan. 1 - A domestic incident reported along the 5400 block of Smetana Drive.

- A domestic incident reported along the 15000 block of Peteler Lane.

- Vandalism incident reported along the 5900 block of Stoneybrook Drive.

- Theft from auto reported along the 5700 block of Rowland Road.

Jan. 2 - Property damage reported along the 17000 block of Prospect Place.

- Property damage reported along the 700 block of Fairfield Circle.

- Theft reported along the 10800 block of Cedar Bend.

- Theft reported along the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.

- Suspicious act reported along the 11000 Cedar Hills Boulevard.

- Theft from auto reported along the 2800 block of Jordan Avenue.

- Theft reported along the 11200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- An incident of harassment reported along the 2000 block of Lindbergh Drive.

Jan. 3 - Theft reported along the 1900 block of YMCA Lane.

- Animal complaint reported along the 15700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft reported along the 15000 block of Plymouth Road.

- Theft reported along the 14500 block of Minnetonka Drive.

- A domestic incident reported along the 200 block of Bellwether Path.

Jan. 4 - A domestic incident reported along the 15400 block of Sussex Drive.

- Theft reported along the 4300 block of Woods Way.

- Theft reported along the 17400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

