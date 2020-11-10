Included in the department’s Oct. 25 to 31 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 25 - Theft on the 4600 block of Fairhills Road East.

- Theft from vehicle on the 10300 block of Cedar Lake Road.

Oct. 26 - Theft on the 4800 block of Williston Road.

- Theft from vehicle on the 15320 Wayzata Boulevard.

- Car theft on the 15800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Assault on the 300 block of 11th Avenue South.

Oct. 28 - Theft from vehicle on the 10200 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Theft on the 3900 block of Oak Road.

- Theft on the 11300 block of Minnetonka Mills Road.

- Assault on the 4400 block of Gaywood Drive.

Oct. 29 - Theft on the 9900 block of Bren Road East.

- Theft on the 10411 Cedar Lake Road.

- Theft on the 4900 block of County Road 101.

Oct. 30 - Car theft on the 5900 block of Red Cherry Lane.

- Theft on the 6100 block of Blue Circle Drive.

Oct. 31 - Damage to property on the 14900 block of Williams Lane.

