Included in the department’s Oct. 25 to 31 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 25 - Theft on the 4600 block of Fairhills Road East.
- Theft from vehicle on the 10300 block of Cedar Lake Road.
Oct. 26 - Theft on the 4800 block of Williston Road.
- Theft from vehicle on the 15320 Wayzata Boulevard.
- Car theft on the 15800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Assault on the 300 block of 11th Avenue South.
Oct. 28 - Theft from vehicle on the 10200 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft on the 3900 block of Oak Road.
- Theft on the 11300 block of Minnetonka Mills Road.
- Assault on the 4400 block of Gaywood Drive.
Oct. 29 - Theft on the 9900 block of Bren Road East.
- Theft on the 10411 Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft on the 4900 block of County Road 101.
Oct. 30 - Car theft on the 5900 block of Red Cherry Lane.
- Theft on the 6100 block of Blue Circle Drive.
Oct. 31 - Damage to property on the 14900 block of Williams Lane.
