Included in the Oct. 18 to 24 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 18 - Assault on the 10900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Car theft on the 12700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Oct. 19 - Theft on the 5300 block of Beachside Drive.
- Theft on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Oct. 20- Burglary on the 13300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Oct. 21 - Theft from automobile on the 16100 Hidden Valley Road.
- Assault on the 11300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
Oct. 22 - Theft from automobile on the 4700 block of Baker Road.
Oct. 23 - Theft on the 16200 block of Hidden Valley Road.
- Theft from automobile on the 11100 block of Bren Road West.
Oct. 24 - Theft on the 14600 Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft on the 5200 block of Woodhill Road.
