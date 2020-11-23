Included in the department’s Nov. 8 to 14 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 8 - Car theft on the 5800 block of Opus Parkway.
- Assault on the 5000 block of Baker Road.
Nov. 9 - Burglary on the 10200 block of 34th Street West.
- Theft on the 11100 block of Mill Run, the 5100 block of Beacon Hill Road and the 10200 block of Greenbrier Road.
Nov. 10 - Theft from a vehicle on the 6000 block of Culligan Way.
- Theft on the 14700 block of Wellington Road.
- Robbery on the 1800 block of Plymouth Road.
Nov. 12 - Theft on the 14400 block of Moonlight Hill Road.
Nov. 13 - Theft on the 12000 block of Marion Lane West.
- Burglary on the 5400 block of Smetana Drive.
Nov. 14 - Theft from a vehicle on the 4900 block of County Road 101.
